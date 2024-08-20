Key Takeaways Microsoft introduces advanced camera features in Windows 11 Insider Dev build 26120.1542 for increased productivity.

In the recent past, Microsoft killed off more than a dozen features on Windows, urging users to switch to alternative solutions. Some go away, and new ones come in, as Microsoft keeps adding new features to Windows 11, with Insiders getting their hands on those changes first. In the latest Windows Insider Dev build 26120.1542, Microsoft has introduced some advanced camera capabilities that will boost your productivity on Windows, but you won't be able to access them merely by installing the Dev Insider build.

Microsoft teases an advanced camera configuration section on the Windows 11 Settings page

Windows 11 Dev build 26120.1542 has no major changes, as per the official changelog. But leaker @phantomofearth managed to unearth some hidden features, as the X handle often does when new Insider build releases, pointing to a new Advanced camera configuration section on the Windows 11 Settings page.

We haven't tested it yet. But based on screenshots posted by the leaker, the Advanced camera configuration wants to help developers and advanced users resolve camera issues as well as allow content creators to use multiple apps to access the camera simultaneously. Currently, you can use only one app that can access the camera at a time.

The new camera configuration section has two options: Multi-app Camera, and Camera Basic Mode. These options are disabled by default. Those who want multiple apps to access the camera need to toggle the first option, while those looking to fix camera issues need to turn on the basic mode option.

How to turn on Advanced camera configuration on Windows 11

You'll need to install ViveTool to enable hidden features, such as the new camera configuration section on your PC running Windows 11 build 26120.1542. After installing the app, enable the 49575624 and 50292326 feature IDs and restart your PC. If it doesn't work, enable 48433719 the same way and restart.