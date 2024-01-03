Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Key Takeaways

  • New Windows 11 Insider builds are now available for download.
  • The Dev Channel is getting build 23612, and the Canary Channel 26020.
  • The Dev Channel build includes a richer weather experience on the lock screen and bug fixes.
  • Canary Channel includes extended languages, multi-display support, and custom commands for voice access, as well as other changes and bug fixes.

Microsoft is back from holiday vacation and that means there are new Windows 11 builds available for download. In the Dev Channel, it is build 23612. This first release in 2024 brings a richer weather experience on the lock screen and a few other changes and bug fixes, too. The Canary Channel, meanwhile, is getting build 26020, which carries just a few features related to voice access. If you're downloading either build, here's what you need to know.

Windows 11 Dev Channel build 23612

richer-weather-lock-screen

The highlight of this release is the weather experience on the lock screen. Now, when you hover over the weather icon on the bottom of the lock screen, you should see more dynamic information about the weather itself. Clicking on tapping on the weather card will open the full forecast in MSN weather. You don't have to do anything to see this if you've already enabled it under Settings > Personalization > Lock screen > Lock screen status. Some of the other changes in this release can be seen below. There's not much to it, other than bug fixes, and extended languages, multi-display support, and custom commands for voice access.

Windows 11 Canary Channel build 26020

Windows 11 Canary Channel build 26020 is a little less interesting. It brings the same extended languages, multi-display support, and custom commands for voice access seen in Dev channel. Also in this build are natural Voices Previews in Narrator, a new energy saver icon, changes to the print queue, nearby sharing, and Windows Share. Here's the changelog.

If you're concerned about known issues with either of these builds, the Dev Channel just has one where when first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time. On the Canary Channel, some games might not work correctly, and the point queue might show errors saying it can't find the app when opened. Microsoft is also looking into an issue where you might not be able to open the Settings app.