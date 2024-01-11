Key Takeaways Microsoft released three new Windows 11 builds today

Microsoft is rolling out two new Windows 11 Insider builds today. Over in the Dev Channel, there's build 23615, which is adding support for USB4 80Gbps. The Beta channel, meanwhile, is getting build 22635.3061, which just brings the weather experience on the lock screen that was previously tested in the other channels of the Windows Insider program. Here's a look at everything in both builds.

Windows 11 Dev Channel build 23615

As we just mentioned, the highlight feature of build 23615 is support for the USB4 80Gbps standard in Windows 11. This isn't something everyone will experience, though, as it is limited to hardware with Intel 14th-generation HX CPUs. Basically, on select devices only, like the new Razer Blade 18. This helps future proof WIndows, and it means faster performance when using storage devices, and even monitors with your PC. Other than this, there's a change to Copilot, where you can configure it to start automatically if you're connected to a widescreen monitor. The full changelog can be seen below. It is rather small, but you can check it out below.

For Microsoft Edge and other browsers that invoke the Windows share window, the Windows share window now supports the ability to share URLs directly to WhatsApp, Gmail, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn. In Microsoft Edge, you can invoke the Windows share window by clicking the share icon at the top right in the toolbar and choosing the Windows share options.

Fixed an issue that was impacting Task Manager reliability for some Insiders.

Fixed an issue that was impacting Windows share window reliability for some Insiders.

If you're planning to install this build, you should keep in mind that there will be some known issues. Announcements from the Microsoft Start feed are still shown on the taskbar after the feed is hidden. Keyboard navigation from settings subpages back to the top-level Settings page is broken. You might also notice that incorrect spacing and fonts are used in some settings pages. There's also the ongoing issue where you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time if using Copilot with voice access.

Windows 11 Beta Channel build 22635.3061

For those who have set the toggle switch in Windows Update to get the latest updates as they're available on "On", the Beta channel build is a little less impressive this week. Microsoft is rolling out the same feature for Windows Share, as highlighted above in the Dev channel. Also new is the improved weather experience on the lock screen, which is now a bit more dynamic, and should show you more information compared to the previous version. The other changes are below.

Microsoft is updating references to Azure Active Directory (AAD) to Microsoft Entra ID in Settings.

This update addresses an issue that affects the spellchecker.

This update addresses an issue that affects the ActiveX scroll bar. It does not work in IE mode.

Additional features in this build come with the Microsoft Store. You'll now be able to launch instant arcade games while browsing. You'll also see notifications for app installations when you initiate a download from the Microsoft Store. Generally, the store should also feel a bit faster when you install, browse, or search for apps.

Microsoft also rolled out Windows 11 Builds 22621.3078 and 22631.3078 to the Release Preview Channel. This is for Windows 11 version 22H2, and Windows 11 version 23H2. It's not a pretty major build, but it comes with some light improvements and bug fixes.