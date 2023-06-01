Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

It's near the end of the week, but Microsoft has some treats and new builds for Windows Insiders. Those with PCs in the Dev Channel will be getting Windows 11 build 23471, which adds a new way to add your phone photos to the File Explorer gallery. Meanwhile, on the Beta Channel, there's build 22621.1830 for those with new features turned on and build 22631.1830 (KB5026443) for those with new features turned off. There's a lot to dig into here, so let's dive right into it for you.

Dev Channel build 23471

Starting first with the Dev channel, Microsoft's added a huge new feature for the Windows 11 File Explorer. Now, you can access your phone's camera roll easier. There's a new button in the File Explorer for Add Phone Photos that you can click on. Clicking the button will give you a QR code that you can scan with your phone to get started with the process of showing your phone's photos in the File Explorer Gallery. This feature depends on OneDrive's Insider Program, which has a special version to handle the protocol when you click that button. You might have to join the OneDrive Insider Program to use this feature.

Other highlights from this build include natural narrator voices in Spanish for Spain and Mexico regions and an updated network flyout on the lock screen that now matches Windows 11's design language. You'll also notice that you can tear out and merge tabs in the File Explorer, and a new toggle in the cellular network settings to control to use of cellular when Wi-Fi is available. The smaller things from this release can be seen below.

As for the known issues in this release, there are a couple that you'll want to keep in mind if you're installing this build. Dev Drive, Taskbar, File Explorer, System Tray, notifications, and Backup and Restore all have bugs you might run into. Check it out below.

Beta Channel build 22621.1830 and build 22631.1830

There's not much to report in the beta channel this week. While there's a new build, there's only one feature that you'll get. Microsoft added WPA3 support to the Phone Link instant hotspot feature for more secure connections to a phone’s hotspot. They also made fixes to respect metered connection settings, reduce duplicate profiles, and show the phone’s display name in the network list.

That's all there is to report! So far, Microsoft has yet to release a Canary channel build, but this isn't too surprising. You'll often get that new Canary channel builds without change logs. Happy downloading, and remember to submit your feedback to Microsoft.