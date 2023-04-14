Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft is adding a new Gallery view to the File Explorer on Windows 11, starting with Windows Insiders in the Dev channel. Microsoft today began rolling out Windows 11 build 23435 for Dev channel Insiders, containing a handful of improvements aside from the new gallery view.

The big highlight of this build is definitely the Gallery view in File Explorer, which is meant to make it easier to view all your photos in File Explorer. This view shows you the same content you'd see by opening the Photos app, so it pulls content from multiple folders across your PC, and you can add or exclude sources so you see the files you want.

Screenshot of Gallery view in Windows 11 File Explorer when using the file picker
Source: Microsoft

Having this view built into the File Explorer makes it easier to browse these files when you want to send them to someone. That's especially true because this view is also available when using the Windows 11 file picker to upload or open a file in a given app.

As per usual, this new feature is only available to a subset of Insiders, so it doesn't really matter if you chose the Dev channel to get new features early — Microsoft only gives them to users when it wants to.

While there's no direct connection, this build also brings the WinUI 3-based File Explorer to the Dev channel. There aren't any UI changes as part of this change, it just changes the underlying foundation from the previous WinUI 2 version to the newer WinUI 3. If you have this new version, you'll see a pizza slice icon on the File Explorer toolbar. Again, this is only for select Insiders.

Presence sensing controls

The other notable addition with this build is privacy controls for presence sensing on compatible devices. Certain laptops nowadays come with presence sensors that can be used by specific apps to detect when you're in front of the computer and react accordingly. Microsoft added a presence sensing API to Windows 11 to make it easier for developers to create apps that leverage these sensors. With this update, you can control which apps can access these sensors using the Settings app.

Screenshot of presence sensing privacy controls Windows 11

This feature made its debut earlier this week in other Insider channels.

Other changes

The bulk of the remaining changes are less interesting. Microsoft continues to experiment with the notification badges shown in the user menu inside Start, testing out different messages to be shown. Narrator has also been improved to work better with Traditional Chinese and the IME candidate window. Otherwise, the build includes the following fixes:

There are some known issues, too, which you can find below:

As usual, if you're enrolled in the Dev channel of the Windows Insider program, this build will be installed automatically sooner or later.