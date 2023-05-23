Microsoft is working on a redesigned version of File Explorer for Windows 11, further modernizing the look and feel of the experience. That much had already been reported on earlier this year, but during its Build keynote today, the company gave us a clear, albeit brief look at the experience, even though it was never mentioned.

In a sizzle video shared by Microsoft's Panos Panay on Twitter, which is mostly focused on the newly-announced Windows Copilot, we get to see the new File Explorer for a few seconds towards the end. The new design shows off a new address and search bar, which is now moved up closer to the tabs, with file and folder actions being moved down, closer to the main navigation pane. The navigation tree on the left is also modernized, following the same design language we know from other parts of Windows 11.

We also get a look at the Gallery page, which is already available in preview for Windows Insiders, and a Home page that includes recommended files at the top, making them more prominent in the UI. In addition to what's visible here, Microsoft is also redesigning the details pane of File Explorer, and that's another bit that's already available to Windows Insiders. Presumably, the changes seen in this video will be available to Insiders in the next few weeks.

While Microsoft made no mention of File Explorer during its keynote, we do know that it's going to be based on WinUI 3, the latest UI platform for Windows 11 apps. Some Windows Insiders can already test a version of File Explorer based on WinUI 3, but these visual changes are not available yet.

Slowly, but surely, Microsoft has been modernizing the look and feel of Windows 11. Recent updates like Windows 11 version 22H2 brought us a new look for Task Manager, and some Windows Insiders are also able to test a new volume mixer. It's not yet clear when these File Explorer changes will be available to test, but hopefully, it won't take much longer.