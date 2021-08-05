Windows 11 Focus Sessions feature lets you focus on specific tasks

It would seem that Windows chief Panos Panay is on a roll with teasing new Windows 11 features. Just yesterday, he posted a short video about a new Snipping Tool. Today, he introduced something called Focus Sessions. While it was only a brief teaser, the feature looks pretty interesting.

Focus Sessions starts off with Microsoft To Do integration, so you can pick a task from your to-do list to work on. You can also set how long you want the session to be. And since there’s Spotify integration, you can pick music that you want to play during your Focus Session.

There are other dashboards too, such as one that tells you how many breaks you have, and one that shows progress for tasks and goals.

Obviously, what’s in the short video is all we know right now. The specifics of the feature are unknown, but this could be something that’s useful. We’ll have to wait and see when it’s introduced.

When it’s introduced is the even bigger question though. This is a very odd time to be dropping new features. Windows 11 is promised to launch this holiday season, so that probably means November. That means that a month before that, this thing should really be ready to go. Being that it’s August already, there’s a fairly narrow window where new features like Focus Sessions can still be squeezed into Windows 11 before it has to be polished for release. And let’s not forget, we’re still waiting on Android app support.

Last week when Microsoft released Windows 11 previews to the Beta channel, it said that Insiders should check their rings. The reason for that is because prerelease builds are going to start showing up in the Dev channel soon, and those are going to be testing new features that could show up in next year’s Windows 11 update. It’s possible that the features being teased now will arrive there instead of in the initial Windows 11 release.

Microsoft only said that both the new Snipping Tool app and Focus Sessions are coming to Windows Insiders soon.