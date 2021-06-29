Will Microsoft force me to upgrade to Windows 11?

Microsoft is preparing to release Windows 11 later this year, and it’s a major upgrade from Windows 10. It brings a lot of visual changes as well as some new features, while also removing some old ones. All of these changes may be making you worried that Microsoft will force you to upgrade to Windows 11. Thankfully, there’s no need to worry just yet.

The first thing you need to know is that system requirements for Windows 11 are much higher than those for Windows 10. Those requirements include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 64-bit CPU. In fact, Microsoft has a list of supported CPUs, and it excludes a lot of processors that are just a few years old. Not only will you not be forced to upgrade, you might not be able to at all even if you wanted to. There are ways you can check if your PC is eligible for the upgrade, or why it might not be. But even if you can upgrade, it doesn’t mean you’d want to.

Like we said, there are quite a few changes with Windows 11, and you might not like them. There’s a new Start menu, for example, which looks radically different from the one in Windows 10. There’s a new widgets pane that might not be for everyone. And of course, some features are being removed, like the ability to move the taskbar to either side of the screen. If any of these things sounds like a deal-breaker to you, you don’t have to worry. Microsoft won’t force you to upgrade to Windows 11.

Upgrading to Windows 11 is optional

Microsoft doesn’t leave much to the imagination in this regard. The company is explicitly clear that Windows 11 will be a free, but optional, upgrade. If you want to stay on Windows 10, you can. The question then becomes how insistent Microsoft will be with getting you to upgrade.

Windows 10 was an optional upgrade for Windows 7 and 8.1, but Microsoft consistently promoted the new OS to those users during the first year. Eventually, it even started pushing the files to users, making it easier to upgrade accidentally. To be fair, the company has eased up significantly on pushing users to upgrade, but it remains to be seen how Windows 11 will be promoted.

One thing to keep in mind with this is that Windows 10 has an end-of-support date, and that’s October 14th, 2025. After that date, Microsoft won’t release any more security patches for Windows 10, so you’ll be more vulnerable to cyberattacks. You might not be forced to upgrade, but it’s highly recommended you do.

You can try it and then go back

If you want to test drive Windows 11 before making a decision, you can do that, too. If you choose to install it when it’s available, you have ten days to see how it works for you. If you don’t like it, you can head into the Settings app to revert the upgrade.

After that 10 day period, reverting to Windows 10 will be more complicated, but it’s still possible. Microsoft says you can use the Media Creation Tool to download Windows 10 and perform a clean install. What that means is you’ll have to delete your personal data, including documents and apps. However, you can install Windows 10 again and not upgrade to Windows 11 if you don’t like it.

That’s about all you need to know if you’re worried that Microsoft will force you to upgrade to Windows 11. Not only is the update itself optional, you actually have the choice to try it out and see if you like it. If you don’t, you can always go back to Windows 10 and stay there. You’ll probably want to keep in mind the end-of-support date though, since you won’t get security updates after that. And if you don’t like something about Windows 11 right now, there’s always the chance it’ll be addressed with future updates, so you may want to upgrade later. There’s no set end date for the free upgrade to Windows 11, so that shouldn’t be a problem, either.