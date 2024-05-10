Key Takeaways Windows 11 Dev build now displays Game Pass ads, targeting users who actively play games.

In the past few weeks, we've seen Microsoft adding ads to the Windows 11 Start menu, and its users rising up to counter them. Now, the Redmond giant is adding more advertisements to the operating system. As part of the latest Windows 11 Dev build, you'll now see an ad for Game Pass if the operating system detects you playing games on it.

Windows 11 gets Game Pass ads in the Settings menu

As Microsoft explains on the Windows Insider Blog, the Dev channel has been updated to version 26120.470 (KB5037864). The main star of the show in this update is a new Game Pass advertisement on the Settings home page. Not everyone will see this new ad, as Windows 11 will only show you it if you "actively play games on your PC." You'll also only see them on Home and Pro versions of Windows 11, plus you need to be signed in with a Microsoft account - another reason why the tech giant dislikes local accounts.

By the patch notes, it seems that if you're a subscriber to Game Pass, Microsoft will use the space to advertise new or recommended games to you. However, the image Microsoft shared shows Windows 11 asking the user to join Game Pass. As such, this panel seems to be the company's "hub" to attract new subscribers or advertise titles to existing ones. Whatever it plans for this panel, Microsoft needs to ensure that it makes it as valuable to users as possible. With so many apps released that give users control over which Windows 11 ads they see, failure to make this panel appealing will only doom it to being turned off by everyone annoyed by it.