When Windows 11 debuted back in 2021, people had mixed feelings about it, because while the design was refreshing, useful features like the drag-and-drop items on the taskbar were missing, leading to outrage. The taskbar drag-and-drop and other missing features were reintroduced to Windows 11 in the 22H2 update. Now, after more than two years, the software giant is once again rolling up its sleeves to take the drag-and-drop to the next level to make sharing effortless.

Windows 11's new drag-and-drop feature makes sharing easier than ever

There are many ways to share files locally on Windows 11, and all of them can come in handy, depending on your requirements. Microsoft has added another convenient, and perhaps the easiest way, to share files using a new "Drag Tray" capability that you can trigger using drag-and-drop.

The way it works is simple. The tray appears at the top of the Windows desktop when you drag items from File Explorer in that direction. You'll see the tray showing a list of a few apps and More options, clicking which will open the Windows 11 share sheet, where you'll find many other sharing features, like Nearby Share. Windows tinkerer @phantomofearth first spotted the feature in Windows 11 Insider preview build 22635.4805 on the Beta Channel and demoed it on their X account. While the demo shows the feature currently works if you know how to turn it on, it's unclear whether the sharing tray will trigger when the File Explorer app is in full-screen mode.

How to enable Windows 11's new Drag Tray feature

This feature is currently hidden in the latest Windows 11 beta build, which means you won't see it even after installing the latest beta Insider update. In addition to the latest beta build, you'll also need ViveTool and enable id:45624564, 53397005 to enable the new share tray functionality right now.