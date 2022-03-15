Microsoft will announce Windows 11 features for hybrid work on April 5th

Microsoft is preparing a new event focused on Windows 11 features for hybrid work, which will take place on April 5th. The company hasn’t said much about what you can expect, aside from sharing a page that simply states “Windows powers the future of hybrid work”. There will be a keynote address by Panos Panay, chief of the Windows team at Microsoft, so you can probably expect big news.

The event page also mentions three breakout sessions focused on productivity and collaboration, management, and security, which are likely the focal points of the event as a whole. While the news may end up not being overly exciting for general consumers, hybrid work has been a major focus for Microsoft in the past two years, so this makes a lot of sense.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Last summer, Microsoft had a similar event focused exclusively on Teams features for hybrid work, and then more of them came in September. In fact, pretty much every Microsoft event these days talks about hybrid work as the future of work in general. After all, many users have gotten used to working remotely over the last two years, and as life goes back to normal, some see the benefits of balancing in-person and remote work.

Windows 11 does have some integration with Microsoft Teams, but it’s been focused on personal use. If you want to use Teams for work or school, you need to download a separate version of the app. It could be that this event will focus more so on new Teams features for hybrid work built into Windows 11. Microsoft also recently introduced Search Highlights for Windows Insiders, and business users will see information about people in their organization here, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this feature made some kind of appearance at the event.

Whatever the news may be, we’ll be here to let you know as it happens. The event will take place on April 5th at 11 AM Eastern Time.