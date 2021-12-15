New Windows 11 build moves more options from Control Panel to Settings

Microsoft is rolling out its weekly build of Windows 11 to Insiders enrolled in the Dev channel, and this time we’re getting build 22523. After a fairly loaded build last week, Windows 11 build 22523 is a bit tamer, but it still includes some cool new features to try out. This build is also available to ARM64 PCs, which wasn’t the case for last week’s build, so if you have an ARM PC, you have even more new additions.

For starters, when you use Alt + Tab to switch apps, you’ll now see your snap groups listed, just like when you hover the mouse cursor over one of the apps on the taskbar. This feature was already available for some Dev channel Insiders before, but now everyone can use it. If you don’t yet know about snap groups, we have written a deep dive on how to use them.

Another noteworthy change is that if you open the This PC page in File Explorer, you’ll now be able to add media servers from the three-dot icon in the command bar. You can also remove media servers this way if you have any.

Finally, Microsoft is slowly moving more and more features from the classic Control Panel to the new Settings app, an effort that started back in 2015 with Windows 10 and still has a ways to go. Now, you’ll be able to uninstall Windows updates directly in the Settings app, in case an update is causing issues for you. On the other hand, the Installed Apps list in the Settings app will now have a link to the classic Programs & Features page in the Control panel, so you can more easily access the classic program management interface.

Aside from that, it’s the usual array of fixes, and there’s a sizeable list this time around.

What's fixed in Windows 11 build 22523 [Taskbar] Fixed an issue related to text input initialization that could lead to the shell (for example, Start menu and search) becoming non-responsive on ARM64 PCs.

The battery icon tooltip should no longer unexpectedly show a percent above 100.

App icons should no longer overlap the date & time on secondary monitors when there are a lot of open apps. [File Explorer] Did some work to address an issue that was leading to losing keyboard focus sometimes after pressing Enter when using F2 to rename OneDrive files. [Spotlight collection] After enabling spotlight collection, your first image (after Whitehaven Beach) should arrive a little faster now.

Added icons to the spotlight collection context menu entries. [Input] Improved reliability of invoking voice typing.

Fixed an issue where the border of our text input experiences (voice typing, emoji panel, etc) wasn’t drawing correctly when a contrast theme was enabled.

Mitigated an intermittent crash with the pen menu process if it was launched and then immediately closed before the launch happened. [Widgets] We fixed the issue causing links to not open properly when opening the widgets board using hover. [Settings] Settings content should no longer get truncated off the side of the window when making the Settings window small.

Settings should no longer sporadically crash when opening comboboxes, which was impacting certain settings such as the ability to set custom click actions for the pen.

Addressed an issue where the “Add a device” option in Bluetooth & Devices was silently crashing when trying to connect new Bluetooth devices.

Added a number of keywords to make the Voice Access feature appear in settings search results. [Other] Fixed an issue that was causing ARM64 PCs to experience bug checks citing a memory management error in the previous flight.

Fixed an issue that was causing DWM to crash (causing the screen to flash repeatedly) when trying to use certain apps.

Mitigated an issue leading to certain apps hanging when Narrator was running.

Added some missing information when examining the details in the properties of narratorquickstart.exe.

Addressed an issue where Narrator would not respond to UIA events such as notifications, live regions or text events.

As per usual, Microsoft notes that some of these fixes might make their way to the current version of Windows 11 through cumulative updates, so you won’t need to wait for next fall’s feature update.

Of course, there are also some known issues in Windows 11 build 22523, which you’ll want to be aware of before jumping in. Among them, Microsoft is aware of a possible issue with updating drivers and firmware in recent builds. The full list is below:

Known issues in Windows 11 build 22523 [General] You may be unable to sign-in to certain apps such as Feedback Hub. Restarting your PC should correct the issue.

We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are seeing driver and firmware update failures in recent builds with the error 0x8007012a. [Start] In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it. [Taskbar] The taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.

The network icon sometimes goes missing in the taskbar when it’s supposed to be there. If you encounter this, please try using Task Manager to restart explorer.exe.

If you have multiple monitors connected to your PC and right-click on the date and time on the taskbar on your primary monitor, it will crash explorer.exe [Search] After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again. [Settings] When viewing the list of available Wi-Fi networks, the signal strength indicators do not reflect the correct signal strength.

Settings may crash when going to System > Display > HDR.

There is a blank entry under Bluetooth & Devices. [Spotlight collection] If you’re using spotlight collection, the current image does not currently migrate on upgrade, which may leave you with a black desktop background after upgrading to this build. This should be addressed in the next flight. [Widgets] Changing the taskbar alignment can cause the Widgets button to disappear from taskbar.

Widgets board may not have the correct resolution when hovering the entry point on a secondary monitor.

The Widgets board may be temporarily blank.

When having multiple monitors, Widgets content on taskbar may get out of sync between monitors.

With the taskbar left-aligned, information such as temperature is not shown. This will be fixed in a future update. [Voice access] Some text authoring commands, e.g., “select that” or “delete that”, may not work as expected across Windows applications.

Recognition of some punctuation marks and symbols such as @ sign is not accurate.

Microsoft says this is the last build of Windows 11 we’ll get in 2021, and it’s obvious why. The holiday season is getting into full swing, so the company will take some time off and new builds will be back in 2022. That makes it all the more important to make sure that the known issues in this build don’t hinder your experience, since you’ll be stuck with them for a while.