Key Takeaways Give the Windows Sandbox Client a spin for quick testing with new features like clipboard redirection and command line support.

Latest Canary update for Windows 11 enhances the Sandbox Client with new functionalities like detach VHD and increased FAT32 size limit.

Be aware that the update includes network data tests, running on certain connections, to evaluate future improvements.

Have you ever given the Windows Sandbox Client a spin before? If you haven't, it's a great way to get a quick and lightweight sandbox up and running for testing purposes. Fans of the app will be pleased to hear that the latest Canary update for Windows 11 has made it even better than before.

Image Credit: Microsoft

As announced on the Windows Insider Blog, there's a special treat in store for people on the Canary branch. The highlight of this update is an updated Windows Sandbox Client, which now lets you activate clipboard redirection, the ability to control your audio/video input, and share folders with the host PC. It also contains a very, very early iteration of command line support for you to try out.

That's not the only thing in this update. Microsoft has also added a handy "detach VHD" button in the virtual disk settings so you can get rid of your VHD really quickly. And if you like using the command line to reformat your drives, you'll be pleased to know that your FAT32 size limit has been massively bumped up from 32GB to 2TB.

Curiously, Windows has added a little tool that may use some of your network data:

To help us evaluate future improvements in network performance, your device may periodically run network tests in the background to collect diagnostic data. These tests will use a small amount of data (up to 10MB/day) and will only run on Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections that are not marked as metered. This will only occur on PCs in the Canary Channel running Build 27686 and higher.

If you'd like to try out these features but don't know how, check out our Windows Insider program explainer for instructions.