Key Takeaways New Windows 11 Preview build enhances lock screen with sports, traffic, finance content options and Start menu account manager.

You can now drag files between breadcrumbs in File Explorer and enjoy Emoji 15.1 support with new icons like a phoenix or broken chain.

Additional updates include Windows Share improvements, Windows Backup for sound settings, and Task Manager enhancements for better performance.

If you're on the Windows 11 Preview Insider branch, you'll notice a new patch is ready and waiting for you to download. If you haven't given it a spin yet, you should, as it contains some excellent new additions to Windows 11. And if you're not an Insider, this build still makes an excellent sneak peek into what's coming to Windows 11 in the very near future.

The newest Windows 11 Preview build introduces handy lock screen information

First, the lock screen is becoming more than just a door to the rest of your operating system. With this Insider update, you can add "Sports, traffic, and finance content" to it, and you can toggle your preferences via the settings menu.

The update also changes how the Start menu works. Now, you'll see an account management section where you can get a quick run-down on what's going on with your Microsoft account. Plus, you can now drag apps from the Start menu onto the Taskbar and it will automatically pin them there.

To round off the main features, you can now drag and drop a file onto the breadcrumbs in File Explorer. The "breadcrumbs" refer to the "address bar" that appears within File Explorer that lets you know where you are in your file system - it's kind of like how your web browser has an address bar listing which website you're on. Dragging a file onto a folder within the breadcrumbs will automatically move it there, which should save on some file navigation. Also, the update features emoji 15.1 support, which lets you flip emoji and includes some new icons such as a phoenix and a broken chain.

You can check out the full notes on the Windows Insider blog or through the below expandable.