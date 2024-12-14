Summary Microsoft is testing direct access to emojis in the system tray.

The feature was spotted in the latest Windows 11 beta build.

Use ViveTool to enable the new emoji panel feature in the system tray.

Microsoft recently started rolling out the Windows 11 24H2 update to more devices, even though users are still facing issues. In addition to aiming to fix them as soon as possible, the software giant is also busy working towards introducing some exciting changes to future Windows 11 updates.

We recently saw a glimpse of what's coming in the form of a new battery indicator experience that gives users a better understanding of how much battery they've used. There is one more in the latest Windows 11 beta build, as Microsoft was spotted testing the emoji panel in the system tray.

Windows 11 wants to help you add emojis faster

Currently, the quickest way to add emojis to your conversations on your PC is by launching the clipboard history and then going to the emoji panel. However, in future Windows 11 updates, it might become a lot easier to access the emoji panel, as Microsoft seems to be planning to add it directly to the system tray in the taskbar.

Famed Windows tinkerer @phantomofearth recently spotted the feature in the latest Windows 11 Beta build 22635.4655. As demoed by them, the latest beta release has a new Emoji and more button in the System tray icons section on the taskbar settings page. Enabling it will introduce an emoji panel button in the system tray area of your taskbar, which means you're only a click away from getting access to the emojis you're looking for. This is certainly not nearly as widely requested as features like the ability to move the taskbar, but it might be useful for those who use emojis frequently in their communication.

How to enable the emoji panel in the system tray

You won't see the emoji panel in the system tray if you install the latest beta build, as the feature is still disabled by default. But just like @phantomofearth did, you can use ViveTool and enable id:48504539 to enable the feature. Though, it's worth pointing out that since it's still in the early days of testing, don't be too surprised if it doesn't work as you'd like.