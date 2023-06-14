Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Dev Channel build, and a new Windows 11 Canary Channel build. For Windows Insiders in the Dev channel, there's build 23481. Those in the Canary channel, meanwhile, are getting Build 25393, but there are no change logs along with it. The highlight of the Dev channel build is a new inking experience and enhancements to Windows Ink, which should be familiar to those who have an iPad and an Apple Pencil.

With the improvements to Windows Ink, Microsoft is now making it possible to use your stylus and ink directly onto text edit fields on your PC. This is something that isn't really new in the technology world, as it has been possible on iPads since iPadOS 14. Microsoft is even improving the accuracy of the recognition technology, so you can use a scratch-out gesture when you want to make edits to a text.

Essentially, Microsoft wants to make Windows Ink as natural as possible here, so if your device supports a pen, you can use your pen anywhere in the OS that you please. The feature is limited to the English language only. If you want to turn it on, head to Settings > Bluetooth and devices > Pen and Windows Ink. It will be listed as Shell Handwriting. A preview of what the feature looks like can be seen below.

windows-ink-settings-1024x667

That's just one change in this Dev Channel. Microsoft is removing old settings menus under the Folder Options in File Explorer to clean things up a bit. You'll no longer see options for things like hide folder merge conflict, always show icons, never thumbnails, display file icon on thumbnails, display file type information on folder tips, hide protected OS files, and show drive letters. The settings can still be accessed via registry keys if you please.

In addition to those two core changes, this Dev channel build adds a new Focus Session widget as part of a clock update in the Microsoft Store for Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels. It makes it easier to start and stop focus sessions. Smaller changes in this build can be seen below.

If you're wondering, there are a lot of known issues this week. You might run into certain issues with search, File Explorer, Dev Drive. New features like 2FA in notifications, Dynamic Lighting, and the improved Windows Ink also might have some issues too. Check it out below.

And that's all the action this week. It's actually been a busy week in Windows 11 news. Win32 app isolation hit public preview, and Microsoft started rolling out the much anticipated Moment 3 update with features like seconds in the taskbar clock. Happy downloading, and remember your feedback help make Windows great for everyone.