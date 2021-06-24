Windows 11 is coming to Windows Insiders next week

After a few weeks of waiting, Microsoft finally held its Windows 11 event today, showing off its vision for the next generation of Windows. After Windows Insiders had new build releases paused for a few weeks, the anticipation to get Windows 11 is high, but you’ll have to wait a little longer. During the event, Microsoft said that the first build of Windows 11 will be available for Insiders early next week.

As the name suggests, Windows 11 wants to be a new direction for Windows. It has a significantly refreshed design and new features that make it more capable. While you’ll have to wait a few more days for it to be available to try officially, some things are already available, though. We have a running list of all the Windows 11 features you can try right now, and it includes a few features in Windows 10 Insider builds. If you’re in the Dev channel, many of the features there will be part of Windows 11.

On top of that, Windows 11 gives us a few more things to look forward to. The Start menu and taskbar are now centered, there’s a new Windows icon — and new icons for many things, really — and rounded corners in many parts of the UI. There’s also a new widgets menu, and improved performance all around, with Microsoft touting faster wake times, browsing, and more. Microsoft also said that Windows updates will be smaller and less intrusive since they run in the background.

We don’t recommend installing the leaked build anymore considering a more official one is going to be available soon. We don’t know if you’ll be able to update easily to the official build when it releases, so it may be best to hold out. Typically, Windows Insider builds have been released on Wednesdays, so we’re likely about one week away from trying Windows 11 for ourselves.