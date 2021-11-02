Windows 11 is now available for all Windows 365 customers

It’s Microsoft Ignite, the company’s biggest event of the year. As usual, there’s a ton of announcement, and there are a few that have to do with Windows 11, as you’d expect. Most notably, all Windows 365 subscribers can now use the new OS. You might recall that when Windows 365 was announced as basically a streaming operating system, or cloud PC, it offered Windows 10 with a promise of Windows 11 later. With it already available to Windows 365 Enterprise users, there are new tools to help Windows 365 Business users make their transition to the newest version of Windows. This is available now.

There are several other improvements to the service as well. There’s a new configurable grace period. Right now, there’s a way to set a Cloud PC so that it will be de-provisioned after a grace period of seven days. IT will now be able to end the grace period immediately, and this update is in preview.

There’s now going to be support for Azure AD-joined Cloud PCs, so you won’t need your own Azure infrastructure. In Microsoft Endpoint Manager, there will be new metrics for reporting on CPU and RAM performance. Obviously, this is meant to improve support for the Cloud PC. Both of those updates are in preview now.

Finally, windows365.microsoft.com is actually getting improvements too. You’ll be able to change local resource settings, such as printers and keyboards, and you can edit settings while you’re in sessions. This is in preview.

There are a few other Windows-related improvements that are on the way. Microsoft Excel on the web is going to support Universal Print later this year, meaning that you can print to any printer in your organization. Test Base for Microsoft 365 is now generally available. That’s made to make it easier to test out apps with feature updates, and speaking of Windows 11 feature updates, you’ll be able to manage those with Microsoft Intune.