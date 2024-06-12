Key Takeaways Weeks after Microsoft rolled out a fix for the notorious VPN issue, Windows 11 is hit with yet another bug.

A recently discovered bug in Windows 11 causes the Settings app to crash when selecting different apps from the Lock screen status.

Microsoft has not addressed the bug yet, and no workarounds are available – the best solution is to avoid repetitive app changes.

Users registered in the Windows Insider program aren't the only people hit by bugs, stable Windows users also encounter them, though less frequently. The notorious VPN bug, for example, impacted both Windows 11 and 10 users, and it took Microsoft weeks to fix it. However, it now looks like the VPN issue wasn't the only bug that required Microsoft's attention.

Windows 11 Settings app is plagued with a weird bug, though you might be unaffected without a fix

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Redditor u/X1Kraft has spotted a bug in the Windows 11 Settings app and brought to our attention how it impacts the overall user experience. The bug causes the Settings app to crash upon performing repeated selections of different apps for a few seconds from the Lock screen status drop-down menu on the Lock screen page. We've also been able to reproduce it on our PC running Windows 11 23H2 build 22631.3737 (KB5039212), suggesting it's a widespread issue. Although it serves no purpose to continuously change apps that show detailed status on your PC lockscreen, the bug raises serious questions about the OS' stability.

Microsoft is yet to explain what went wrong

We know nothing about the origin of the bug, nor has Microsoft acknowledged it. While it was first spotted in Windows 11 23H2 build 22631.3672, a user on the comments section of the Reddit post said that the Lock screen status drop-down menu has been broken for a while. There are no workarounds available to fix the issue. However, given the futility of performing the action of constantly picking different apps from the drop-down menu, you're better off not doing so. And that's the only solution that we know.