The first official ISOs of the Windows 11 beta are available for download

While Windows Insiders have had the opportunity to test out Windows 11 for almost two months now, there’s been no official way to download a fresh image. Previously, you’d have to create your own ISO using UUP Dump. Now, Microsoft has released its own ISOs.

Having an ISO image available is useful for a number of reasons. You might want to spin up Windows 11 in a virtual machine, or you just might want to do a clean installation. Previously, the only official way to get Windows 11 running in a VM was to install Windows 10, and then upgrade to the Windows 11 preview via the Windows Insider Program.

The major build number for the ISO is, of course, 22000, specifically 22000.132. Microsoft is doing this feature update differently from previous ones, where it released a bunch of major builds as previews. All of the Windows 11 previews are coming in the form of cumulative updates, and new features are arriving that way.

The Windows 11 ISO that you’re going to download now isn’t feature-complete, but it’s almost there. The key thing that’s still missing now is Android app support, along with the Amazon Appstore. That should be arriving in the coming months.

Of course, Windows 11 should be released in the coming months too. It’s officially arriving this holiday season, so we’re only a few months out from the final release. OEMs have already got it in their hands and it’s being loaded onto new PCs. Microsoft really had most of this done when it showed it off on June 24.

But as of today, you can download a Windows 11 ISO image to do whatever you want with. Naturally, you’ll need a license to activate it. If you’re installing it on Windows 10 hardware, it will automatically activate. Obviously, that won’t be the case in a VM, but you can use the Windows 10 license that you normally would. To download the ISO, you can find it here. It’s available in Windows 10, Windows 10 Enterprise, and Windows 10 Home China editions.