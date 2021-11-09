Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update fixes unusable apps, AMD performance, and more

Today is the once again the second Tuesday of the month, and that means it’s time for Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday. Every supported version of Windows is getting cumulative updates today, containing all kinds of fixes and security enhancements. It’s a particularly big update for Windows 11, which is getting an update labeled KB5007215, which brings the build number to 22000.318.

This is a big deal because Windows 11 was first released last month, and though it received some fixes just a week later, a few big issues have sprung up in the days since. This includes an issue with the L3 cache on AMD processors that could result in decreased performance. There was another issue discovered recently that resulted in some built-in apps not working due to expired certificates. These issues have both received fixes, but those updates required you to download them manually since they were technically previews.

Patch Tuesday updates are mandatory and automatic, so everyone will get the KB5007215 update for Windows 11, though you can still download it manually here. That means these issues will be fixed for the majority of users. Of course, the update includes more fixes than what we’ve seen in preview so far, but there doesn’t seem to be a lot. Microsoft’s highlights only mention general security updates for Windows 11. Even the full list of fixes only contains one bullet point:

Addresses an issue in which certain apps might have unexpected results when rendering some user interface elements or when drawing within the app. You might encounter this issue with apps that use GDI+ and set a zero (0) width pen object on displays with high dots per inch (DPI) or resolution, or if the app is using scaling.

Aside from this, there’s also a servicing stack update that’s meant to improve the update experience and make sure servicing updates like this one can continue to be delivered as usual. If you haven’t downloaded any updates manually, it’s worth checking what changed with Windows 11 build 22000.282, as those fixes are included in this update as well.

Microsoft isn’t aware of any known issues with the KB5007215 update, though it’s always worth keeping an eye on the list of known issues in Windows 11. Right now, most of the issues listed are marked as resolved or mitigated.

With these updates, Windows 11 is becoming a more robust operating system, and that should help speed up adoption. In our Windows 11 review, we found it to be a big step up from Windows 10, and these updates should assuage user concerns about the reliability of the new OS.