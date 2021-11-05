Microsoft issues another fix for expiring app certificates in Windows 11

Microsoft recently acknowledged that some built-in Windows 11 apps may have stopped working in the last few days due to expired certificates. A few apps were affected, including the Snipping Tool, Tips, and Getting Started. A new fix for this issue is now rolling out for Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview channels with the KB5008295 update for Windows 11.

This is actually the second round of fixes Microsoft has issued for this problem. A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft rolled out KB5006746, which carries build number 22000.282. This update fixed broken apps including the Input Method Editor, Touch Keyboard, and a few other apps, but it’s an optional update, and you have to download it manually from Windows Update. Plus, the Snipping Tool was still suffering from this problem, and if you use Windows 11 in S mode, some system features like the Start menu and the Accounts page in the Settings app were also broken.

The KB5008295 update for Windows 11 fixes the expired certificates for the remaining app and the system features that were broken. However, once again, this update isn’t readily available for everyone. You’ll need to join the Windows Insider Program on your PC if you want to grab this update right away. This update won’t change the build number of your OS, so if you want to confirm you’ve installed the fix, you’ll need to look at your update history in Windows Update.

If you need the fix right now, there isn’t much of a risk in joining the Release Preview channel. It’s essentially the same version as the stable Windows 11 release, and you can easily opt out after installing the fix. However, if you can wait, this fix will likely be included in next week’s Patch Tuesday. On that day, Microsoft will release another cumulative update containing all the fixes that are currently in preview, and then some.

Windows 11 has suffered from a few hiccups since its initial release, which is not uncommon with any big software launch. These issues include lower performance on AMD processors, which has also been partly fixed with the aforementioned KB5006746 that’s currently in preview. Another fix is available directly from AMD as it has to do with the chipset driver. As these issues get ironed out, upgrading to Windows 11 should be even more compelling.