Key Takeaways Windows Insiders in the Dev channel can now enjoy a cleaner Start menu with new apps grouped into a folder in the Recommended section, reducing clutter.

Build 23575 also includes fixes for crashing games and the missing Copilot button, improving the overall experience for Insiders in the Dev channel.

If you prefer a more stable experience, consider waiting for these features to be released to the public or try the Beta channel for early access with less risk to system stability.

Windows Insiders in the Dev channel are getting build 23575 of Windows 11 just ahead of the weekend, and it includes a welcome change to the Start menu that might clean up some clutter. Microsoft is making it so that new apps are grouped into a folder in the Recommended section, so they don't spill across the entire UI.

Currently, when you install a new app, it will appear listed by itself in the Recommended pane of the Start menu, which includes both recently added apps and recent files. However, recently-installed apps can stay there for a long time unless you manually clear them, and on top of that, some apps may add multiple entries if they have more than one component. This makes it very easy for the Recommended section to be full of apps you might not use frequently, while your recent files are pushed to the bottom. With this change, all recent apps take up a single slot in this section, so you have more room for files you might want to open.

That's pretty much it in terms of new features in Windows 11 build 23575, but the update does bring a few fixes to Insiders in the Dev channel. Most notably, games that were crashing with a 0x1 error in the past two releases should now run fine on this build. Plus, if you use Copilot and found that the button was missing, that's been fixed, too. Here's the list of fixes:

[General] Fixed an issue which was causing certain games to fail to launch with a 0x1 error in the last 2 Dev Channel flights. [Copilot in Windows*] Fixed an issue causing some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel using the Home edition of Windows 11 Insider Preview builds to find Copilot in Windows has disappeared from the taskbar. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue where hovering over the first picture in Gallery would make a tooltip appear that would never dismiss.

Fixed an issue where closing File Explorer could cause an explorer.exe crash sometimes.

Did some work to improve the performance of opening the context menu.

Fixed an issue where Settings Home might show a prompt to sign into your Microsoft account, and fail to sign in if you tried to use it, even though Settings itself showed you were already signed in. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue where the dropdowns in settings would float up the screen if you scrolled.

The build has a single known issue listed in Microsoft's blog post. If you use voice access, when you first launch Copilot, you'll need to use the Show grid command to be able to get to the text box where you can interact with the assistant.

Of course, bugs and problems are par for the course with the Windows Insider Program, and any beta testing program. You can always wait for these features to make it to a public release, which usually doesn't take more than a few months. There's also the Beta channel, which also lets you try new features early without as much risk to system stability.