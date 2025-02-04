Summary Windows 11 now lets you choose specific lock screen widgets in the latest Insider update.

Customize widgets by enabling & selecting favorites, reordering, or removing them.

Beta Channel Insiders in EEA regions have initial access; Microsoft promises expansion.

Lock screen widgets were introduced to Windows 11 last year, but since its debut, one major complaint from users was that it couldn't be modified to their preferences. Microsoft promised to address the issue by introducing the option to customize widgets on the lock screen later. Well, the wait is now over, as the latest Windows 11 Insider update on the Beta Channel finally adds the ability to choose what widgets you want on your Windows 11 lock screen.

Windows 11 finally lets you manage widgets on your lock screen

If you're running Windows 11 Stable or an Insider Dev or Canary Channel, the lock screen widgets are referred to as Weather and more in the Lock screen setting. Once selected, widgets such as Weather, Watchlist, Sports, and more appear on the lock screen. However, this is an all-or-nothing approach, because you can't choose a particular widget and ignore the others. That has now changed in Windows 11 23H2 Beta Channel build 22635.4870 (KB5050087), as you finally get the option to pick and choose.

In order to enable the feature, you'll need to enable the Your widgets toggle and then add your favorite one(s). You'll also be able to reorder their positions and remove what you don't like from the setting. If you're an IT administrator, you get the option to disable widgets on your lock screen without disabling them elsewhere on your PC. To do this, open the Local Group Policy Editor app and go to Computer Configurations > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Widgets.

However, one major caveat is that this is available only for those Beta Channel Insiders who enabled the toggle to get the latest updates as soon as they are available. It's also worth taking note that these customization options are currently available for Windows Insiders in EEA (European Economic Area) regions. Microsoft promises to expand the customizable widgets on the lock screen to more Insiders in other regions in the coming days. However, if you can't wait, you might be able to bypass this limitation by enabling id:50179255,53672489 using the ViveTool and rebooting the PC (via @phantomofearth).

Microsoft ignores users' calls for pinning widgets to the desktop

While the customizability for the lock screen widgets is a welcome addition, users are still waiting for an update about when Microsoft will introduce the ability to pin widgets to the desktop. In the Feedback Hub app on Windows 11, several users have brought the missing feature to Microsoft's attention, with the latest feedback on this receiving as many as 214 upvotes. In reply, a Microsoft engineer posted a generic response saying that "...this isn't something we currently support..."