The Copilot+ suite is a real mixed bag. There are some features that I could easily live without, while others seem like serious game-changers for people with accessibility issues. In fact, the latter tools are so useful that anyone can put them to good use. This makes it a shame that these features are locked to Copilot+ PCs that require particular hardware requirements to run. Fortunately, while Microsoft likely can't squeeze these tools onto computers without an NPU, the company is allowing more AI-enabled processors to use these tools.

More AI-enabled chips are getting Copilot+ features

As announced on the Windows Experience Blog, the company is rolling out its Copilot+ AI tools to more computers. This includes computers "powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 series, Intel Core Ultra 200V, and Snapdragon X Series processors," so you can use these tools regardless of which CPU brand you prefer.

This rollout unlocks a slew of new tools you can use, but my personal highlight is Live Captions:

Live Captions: Now available on Copilot+ PCs powered by AMD and Intel, Live Captions offers real-time translations in English for audio and video content during virtual meetings, podcasts or video playback. This feature, which previously launched on Snapdragon X Series Copilot+ PCs, is also rolling out in Simplified Chinese, with support for AMD- and Intel-powered devices coming soon.

Microsoft has an update for the Voice Access feature, which will let people use "more descriptive and flexible language" on Snapdragon devices, with support for Intel and AMD CPUs coming soon. If you don't want to wait for new features, you'll be pleased to know that Intel and AMD chips now support Cocreator in Paint so you can generate images in the classic Windows app.