It's that time again, we're on the second Tuesday of the month, and that means it's Patch Tuesday for anyone running a supported version of Windows. Both Windows 11 and Windows 10 are getting new updates today, though Windows 11 is naturally getting the most attention. Particularly, Windows 11 version 22H2 is getting a couple of notable changes with new animated widget icons and a new setting in Windows Update.

Windows 11 version 22H2 gets animated widgets

One of the highlights of today's update for Windows 11 version 22H2 — which is labeled as KB5026372 and brings the build number up to 22621.1702 — is the addition of animated widget icons on the taskbar. This was included in last month's optional update, as tends to be the case with a lot of new features in Windows 11. Basically, when there's a change in the weather conditions or an update to widget information, the Widgets icon will now be animated when showing off that new information, instead of simply changing from one icon to another. The animations also play when hovering your mouse over the icon.

Another notable addition in this release is a new toggle in the Windows Update page of the Settings app. This toggle lets you opt into receiving optional non-security updates as soon as they're available. Essentially, the optional updates that get released in the second half of each month will be installed faster, rather than having you wait until the next Patch Tuesday to get new features.

Screenshot of Windows Update page in Settings showing the new toggle to get the latest update as they become available
Source: Microsoft

Otherwise, the update packs a few fixes and security improvements. That includes a fix for an issue where the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service may stop responding when using the Local Administrator Password Solution. It also addresses an issue where pop-up windows in Microsoft Edge IE mode were opening in the background instead of the foreground. Many of these improvements were included in the optional update in April.

You can download this update manually here.

Windows 11 version 21H2 gets build 22000.1936

Users on the original release of Windows 11 have a much less exciting update in terms of new features. Microsoft is rolling out an update labeled KB5026368, which brings the build number up to 22000.1880, and it mostly focuses on fixes. That includes the fixes mentioned above for the Local Administrator Password Solution and Microsoft Edge IE mode.

The changelog for today's update is nearly empty, but the update does include everything that was added in last month's optional update, too. That includes addressing an issue with Xbox Elite Wireless controllers when used with the Xbox Adaptive Controller, and it makes it so that button remapping preferences are applied on the desktop. The full list of fixes, coming from the optional update in April, can be found below:

You can download this update manually here, if you don't want to wait for it to be installed automatically.

Windows 10 gets updated to build 19045.2965

Finally, Windows 10 is also getting its own set of updates for versions 22H2, 21H2, and 20H2. Notably, Windows 10 version 20H2 is getting its last-ever update today, as its reaching the end of its support period for Enterprise and Education SKUs. Home and Pro editions were already now supported for users running this version, but updating to version 22H2 should be easy, seeing as there have barely been any changes to Windows 10 in the past couple of years.

Users running Windows 10 version 22H2, 21H2, or 20H2 are getting updated to build 19045.2965 (19044.2965 for version 21H2, 19042.2965 for version 20H2) with an update labeled KB5026361. Notably, this update adds the ability to sync your language and region settings across devices when you change the display language or regional format for your Microsoft account. Otherwise, it includes many of the same fixes as Windows 11, such as Microsoft Edge IE mode pop-ups opening in the background. The full list of fixes can be found below.

You can download this update manually here.

As for older versions of Windows 10, which are only supported for LTSB or LTSC customers, those are getting updates as well, and you can find more information in the table below.

Windows version

KB article

Build number

Download

Windows 10 version 1809

KB5026362

17763.4377

Update Catalog

Windows 10 version 1607

KB5026363

14393.5921

Update Catalog

Windows 10 version 1507

KB5026382

10240.19926

Update Catalog

As usual, these updates will install automatically sooner or later, but if you don't want to wait, the links in this article let you get the update faster at a more convenient time.