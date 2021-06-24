Can my PC run Windows 11? Here are the system requirements!

Today, Microsoft finally announced Windows 11. Along with a new UI, there’s a whole new Microsoft Store, Snap Layouts, and even Android apps are coming to Microsoft’s in-house operating system by way of the Amazon Appstore. But now, you’re probably wondering what the system requirements are so you can see if your PC can even run Windows 11.

Luckily, Microsoft already has a support document ready. And yes, the system requirements have been increased, although in fairness to the Redmond firm, it really hasn’t raised system requirements in any significant way since the Windows 7 era.

First of all, you’re going to need a 64-bit processor to run Windows 11. 32-bit support is out, and it was even out for new Windows 10 PCs, although they were still getting updates. The CPU also needs to have two or more cores, and that includes everything sold in the modern era.

RAM requirements are going up, too. You need 4GB of RAM to run Windows 11, double that of a 64-bit Windows 10 machine and quadruple that of the 32-bit requirement for Windows 10. You’ll also need 64GB of storage instead of 32GB.

Windows 11 System Requirements

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC) RAM: 4 gigabyte (GB) Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device Note: See below under “More information on storage space to keep Windows 11 up-to-date” for more details. System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per color channel Internet connection and Microsoft accounts: Windows 11 Home edition requires internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use. Switching a device out of Windows 11 Home in S mode also requires internet connectivity. Learn more about S mode here. For all Windows 11 editions, internet access is required to perform updates and to download and take advantage of some features. A Microsoft account is required for some features.

That’s the full list. Microsoft also made a list of feature-specific requirements, but those are all pretty straightforward (or vague). For example, “5G support requires 5G capable modem” is on the list, and some items just say, “requires supporting hardware and software”.

If you aren’t sure if your PC meets the Windows 11 minimum requirements, you can also run Microsoft’s PC Health tool, which will check your PC’s compatibility for you.