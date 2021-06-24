These features will be deprecated or removed in Windows 11

Microsoft announced Windows 11 today, and it’s going to be available this holiday season. As is always the case with any kind of major update, some features are being deprecated or removed in Windows 11. Since this is a major new version of Windows, the list is even longer than it usually is for a regular semiannual update to Windows 10.

Here are a few highlights. For one thing, Cortana is finally being removed from the out-of-box experience, and it also won’t be pinned to the taskbar. Microsoft forcing Cortana on us was always a pain point in Windows 10, and over the last few years, it’s become a meme that Windows says, “Hi there! I’m Cortana, and I’m here to help.”

Internet Explorer is still under the hood, but it’s been disabled in favor of Edge. This already happened in Windows 10, so it’s not surprising to see this carry over to the new OS. And as we saw from the leaked build, the News and Interests widget is now just part of the widgets pane in Windows 11.

One thing that’s totally different is that S mode is only for Windows 11 Home. That means that if you bought a Windows 10 S PC when they first came out, such as the original Surface Laptop, there’s no S mode version for you anymore. The original Windows 10 S was a version of Windows 10 Pro.

Here’s the full list of features being deprecated or removed in Windows 11:

Cortana will no longer be included in the first boot experience or pinned to the Taskbar.

will no longer be included in the first boot experience or pinned to the Taskbar. Desktop wallpaper cannot be roamed to or from device when signed in with a Microsoft account.

cannot be roamed to or from device when signed in with a Microsoft account. Internet Explorer is disabled. Microsoft Edge is the recommended replacement and includes IE Mode which may be useful in certain scenarios.

is disabled. Microsoft Edge is the recommended replacement and includes IE Mode which may be useful in certain scenarios. Math Input Panel is removed. Math Recognizer will install on demand and includes the math input control and recognizer. Math inking in apps like OneNote are not impacted by this change.

is removed. Math Recognizer will install on demand and includes the math input control and recognizer. Math inking in apps like OneNote are not impacted by this change. News & Interests has evolved. New functionality has been added which can be found by clicking the Widgets icon on the Taskbar.

has evolved. New functionality has been added which can be found by clicking the Widgets icon on the Taskbar. Quick Status from the Lockscreen and associated settings are removed.

from the Lockscreen and associated settings are removed. S Mode is only available now for Windows 11 Home edition.

is only available now for Windows 11 Home edition. Snipping Tool continues to be available but the old design and functionality in the Windows 10 version has been replaced with those of the app previously known as Snip & Sketch.

continues to be available but the old design and functionality in the Windows 10 version has been replaced with those of the app previously known as Snip & Sketch. Start is significantly changed in Windows 11 including the following key deprecations and removals: Named groups and folders of apps are no longer supported and the layout is not currently resizable. Pinned apps and sites will not migrate when upgrading from Windows 10. Live Tiles are no longer available. For glanceable, dynamic content, see the new Widgets feature.

is significantly changed in Windows 11 including the following key deprecations and removals: Tablet Mode is removed and new functionality and capability is included for keyboard attach and detach postures.

is removed and new functionality and capability is included for keyboard attach and detach postures. Taskbar functionality is changed including: People is no longer present on the Taskbar. Some icons may no longer appear in the System Tray (systray) for upgraded devices including previous customizations. Alignment to the bottom of the screen is the only location allowed. Apps can no longer customize areas of the Taskbar.

functionality is changed including: Timeline is removed. Some similar functionality is available in Microsoft Edge.

is removed. Some similar functionality is available in Microsoft Edge. Touch Keyboard will no longer dock and undock keyboard layouts on screen sizes 18 inches and larger.

will no longer dock and undock keyboard layouts on screen sizes 18 inches and larger. Wallet is removed.

Finally, there are a few apps that won’t be installed by default on Windows 11. These include Paint 3D and 3D Viewer (which were already removed from Insider Previews), OneNote for Windows 10, and Skype. Presumably, OneNote for Windows 10 is being replaced by the Win32 app that’s available as part of the Office suite. Meanwhile, Teams integration will be replacing Skype.