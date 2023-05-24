Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft is officially rolling out the Moment 3 update for Windows 11 starting today, bringing with it a handful of improvements to various aspects of the experience. This update is optional for now, but these changes will also be packaged into a mandatory update for next month's Patch Tuesday.

We've gone in-depth about what's new in the Moment 3 update, but here's a quick recap. One of the headlining features is a new look for the Widgets panel, which now has a three-clumn layout, with two columns for news and one for widgets. Another big change is the ability to copy security codes from notifications, so if you use two-factor authentication and you receive an email notification (or SMS synced from your phone) you can immediately copy that code to the clipboard.

The Settings app in particular is getting a lot of love with this update. It now has a new page for USB4 settings, where you can manage your USB4 docking stations and the devices connected to them. There's also a page for presence sensing privacy settings now, so you can choose which apps can use presence sensors on supported laptops. Additionally, it's now possible to enable content adaptive brightness control on laptops even when they're plugged in, allowing you to save more power, and the touch keyboard can now be shown every time you tap a text field, even if there's a physical keyboard connected. The Accounts page has also been updated to accurately reflect the available storage across all your OneDrive subscriptions.

Over in File Explorer, the context menus now support access keys, so you can press a key on your keyboard that corresponds to a specific option on the menu. There are also accessibility improvements, including support for live captions in more languages, as well as voices access support in more English dialects. This update also adds support for Bluetooth Low Energy Audio to improve audio quality and battery life when using Bluetooth.

All of these changes are arriving with an update labeled KB5026446, which will bring your build number to 22621.1778. You can download the update manually here, if you prefer that. Aside from these bigger additions, Microsoft highlights the following changes:

As mentioned above, this update is optional for now, but you can install it by simply going to the Settings app and checking for updates. If you'd rather wait, these changes will be available on June 13 as a mandatory update that should include a few more fixes.