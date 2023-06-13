It's that time of the month again — Microsoft is rolling out its monthly set of security and cumulative updates for all its supported products, which, of course, include Windows 11 and WIndows 10. The bulk of the interesting changes are for Windows 11, as you might expect, particularly for version 22H2, which is now getting its third Moment update after a preview release late last month.

Windows 11 Moment 3 begins rolling out to everyone

Moment 3 is the latest feature update to be made available for Windows 11 version 22H2, arriving via an update labeled as KB5027231, which you can download manually here. This update will change your build number to 22621.1848, and it includes a lot of changes. One of the highlights is the ability to show seconds in the taskbar clock, a feature many missed after Microsoft removed the clock flyout that was previously available in Windows 10.

There are also a couple of new pages in the Settings app, starting with one dedicated to USB4 devices and hubs. This page lets you see USB4 and Thunderbolt devices connected to your PC and the devices connected to them. ANother new page contains privacy settings for presence sensors on laptops that have them, so you can limit access to the sensors for third-party apps. A couple of other improvements include the ability to enable display power savings while your laptop is plugged in, and also the ability to always have the touch keyboard open automatically when you clock a text field.

Accessibility is getting a couple of big improvements, too, with support for more languages in live captions, including French, Portuguese, Spanish, and Chinese. Additionally, voice access now supports more English dialects, such as the United Kingdom, Australia, and India.

A couple of extra features include keyboard access keys in the File Explorer context menu and the ability to create live kernel memory dumps in the Task Manager, a more developer-oriented feature. There's also support for Bluetooth LE Audio, and other smaller improvements.

Otherwise, this update includes everything mentioned in the preview update from last month, as well as some additional improvements and security fixes:

This update addresses a known issue that affects 32-bit apps that are large address aware and use the CopyFile API. You might have issues when you save, copy, or attach files. If you use some commercial or enterprise security software that uses extended file attributes, this issue will likely affect you. For Microsoft Office apps, this issue only affects the 32-bit versions. You might receive the error, "Document not saved."

This update addresses a compatibility issue. The issue occurs because of unsupported use of the registry.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Kernel. This issue is related to CVE-2023-32019. To learn more, see KB5028407. read more

Original Windows 11 release gets more fixes

For users on the original release of Windows 11, there's a smaller update that doesn't add much in terms of new features. This update is labeled KB5027223, and you can download it manually here. It brings your build number up to 22000.2057.

In terms of changes, it includes the same fixes above, as well as all the fixes and improvements listed in the preview release from last month. That includes multiple fixes, such as improvements to Narrator. Here's everything new from that release.

This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator. It now announces text attributes correctly for words, such as "misspelled," "deletion change," and "comment."

This update addresses an issue that affects access to Tab settings for IE mode sites.

This update addresses an issue that affects certain printers. They fail to install if they connect to Wi-Fi automatically.

This update addresses a multi-function label printer issue. It affects the installation of some of them.

This update addresses an issue that affects audio playback. It fails on devices that have certain processors.

This update improves the user experience (UX) and interactions for the search box on the taskbar.

This update addresses an issue that affects searchindexer.exe . It stops working after you sign out. This issue occurs after you upgrade your machine to Windows 11 Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and sign in to that machine.

. It stops working after you sign out. This issue occurs after you upgrade your machine to Windows 11 Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and sign in to that machine. This update addresses an issue that affects Server Message Block (SMB). You cannot access the SMB shared folder. The errors are, “Not enough memory resources” or “Insufficient system resources”.

The update addresses an issue that sends unexpected password expiration notices to users. This occurs when you set up an account to use “Smart Card is Required for Interactive Logon” and set "Enable rolling of expiring NTLM secrets."

This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). It stops working. This occurs when you use Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD).

The update addresses an issue that affects scheduled tasks. The tasks fail when they use stored local user account credentials. This occurs when you enable Credential Guard. The error message is "2147943726 : ERROR_LOGON_FAILURE (The user name or password is incorrect).”

This update addresses an issue that affects the Storage Spaces Direct (S2D) cluster. It might not come online. This occurs after a periodic password rollover. The error code is 1326.

This update addresses an issue that affects dot sourcing. It fails files that contain class definition in Windows PowerShell.

This update addresses an issue that affects the use of Event Viewer. The issue limits the number of event sources that users who are not administrators can access.

This update addresses an issue that affects applications that perform certain actions in a callback. The applications might stop working. These actions include closing a Window (WM_CLOSE).

This update changes the support phone number for Microsoft India for Windows activation.

This update changes the international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) ranges for certain mobile providers.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Firewall. The firewall drops all connections to the IP address of a captive portal. This occurs when you choose the Captive Portal Addresses option.

This update addresses an issue that affects devices that are joined to Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). The Windows Firewall cannot apply the correct domain and profile for them.

This update addresses an issue that might affect a large reparse point. You might get a stop error when you use NTFS to access it. This issue occurs after a canceled FSCTL Set operation changes the reparse tag. read more

Windows 10 also has more fixes in tow

Of course, Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 22H2 are also still supported, and it's getting an update today, labeled as KB5027215. Depending on the version you have, this will bring your build number up to 19045.3986 or 19044.3086, but the actual update is the same, and it can be downloaded manually here.

In terms of changes, it includes everything that was in last month's preview release, and that includes an improved search box experience on the taskbar. This experience lets you search files and settings on your PC as well as search the web, but you can also restore the old search experience. Additionally, this update adds support for displaying up to three high-priority notifications on screen at the same time. Other changes include some of the same fixes mentioned for the Windows 11 updates above, as well as the following changes:

This update addresses an issue that affects access to Tab settings for IE mode sites.

This update addresses a multi-function label printer issue. It affects the installation of some of them.

This update addresses an issue that affects the touch keyboard. Sometimes, it does not show the correct layout based on the current input scope.

This update addresses an issue that sometimes fails to open the touch keyboard.

This update addresses an issue that affects App Installer. Sometimes, MSIX apps fail to update.

This update addresses an issue that affects Server Message Block (SMB). You cannot access the SMB shared folder. The errors are, “Not enough memory resources” or “Insufficient system resources”.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). It stops working. This occurs when you use Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD).

The update addresses an issue that affects scheduled tasks. The tasks fail when they use stored local user account credentials. This occurs when you enable Credential Guard. The error message is "2147943726 : ERROR_LOGON_FAILURE (The user name or password is incorrect).”

This update addresses an issue that affects the Storage Spaces Direct (S2D) cluster. It might not come online. This occurs after a periodic password rollover. The error code is 1326.

This update addresses an issue that affects dot sourcing. It fails files that contain class definition in Windows PowerShell.

This update changes the support phone number for Microsoft India for Windows activation.

This update addresses an issue that affects the PublishDfsRoots policy. It does not apply correctly to a targeted client that has mobile device management (MDM). One example of MDM is Microsoft Intune.

This update changes the international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) ranges for certain mobile providers.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Firewall. The firewall drops all connections to the IP address of a captive portal. This occurs when you choose the Captive Portal Addresses option.

This update addresses an issue that affects devices that are joined to Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). The Windows Firewall cannot apply the correct domain and profile for them.

This update addresses an issue that affects signed Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) policies. They are not applied to the Secure Kernel. This occurs when you enable Secure Boot.

This update addresses an issue that might affect a large reparse point. You might get a stop error when you use NTFS to access it. This issue occurs after a canceled FSCTL Set operation changes the reparse tag.

This update addresses a known issue that might affect some speech recognition apps. They might have sporadic speech recognition, expressive input, and handwriting issues. This occurs when the display language is Chinese or Japanese. The apps might not recognize certain words. They might not receive any input from speech recognition or affected input types. This issue is more likely to occur when the apps use offline speech recognition. For app developers,this issue only affects speech recognition that uses Speech Recognition Grammar Specification (SRGS) in Windows.Media.SpeechRecognition. This issue does not affect other types of speech recognition. read more

Customers on LTSC or LTSB servicing channels in the business space also have updates for older versions of Windows 10. You can learn more about those using the links below:

Windows version KB article Build number Download Windows 10 version 1809 KB5027222 17763.4499 Update Catalog Windows 10 version 1607 KB5027219 14393.5989 Update Catalog Windows 10 version 1507 KB5027230 10240.19983 Update Catalog

Patch Tuesday updates are generally mandatory, meaning they'll be installed sooner rather than later as long as you're connected to the internet. Installing them manually might save you some stress by preventing unexpected reboots later.