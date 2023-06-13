Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

It's that time of the month again — Microsoft is rolling out its monthly set of security and cumulative updates for all its supported products, which, of course, include Windows 11 and WIndows 10. The bulk of the interesting changes are for Windows 11, as you might expect, particularly for version 22H2, which is now getting its third Moment update after a preview release late last month.

Windows 11 Moment 3 begins rolling out to everyone

Moment 3 is the latest feature update to be made available for Windows 11 version 22H2, arriving via an update labeled as KB5027231, which you can download manually here. This update will change your build number to 22621.1848, and it includes a lot of changes. One of the highlights is the ability to show seconds in the taskbar clock, a feature many missed after Microsoft removed the clock flyout that was previously available in Windows 10.

There are also a couple of new pages in the Settings app, starting with one dedicated to USB4 devices and hubs. This page lets you see USB4 and Thunderbolt devices connected to your PC and the devices connected to them. ANother new page contains privacy settings for presence sensors on laptops that have them, so you can limit access to the sensors for third-party apps. A couple of other improvements include the ability to enable display power savings while your laptop is plugged in, and also the ability to always have the touch keyboard open automatically when you clock a text field.

Accessibility is getting a couple of big improvements, too, with support for more languages in live captions, including French, Portuguese, Spanish, and Chinese. Additionally, voice access now supports more English dialects, such as the United Kingdom, Australia, and India.

A couple of extra features include keyboard access keys in the File Explorer context menu and the ability to create live kernel memory dumps in the Task Manager, a more developer-oriented feature. There's also support for Bluetooth LE Audio, and other smaller improvements.

Otherwise, this update includes everything mentioned in the preview update from last month, as well as some additional improvements and security fixes:

Original Windows 11 release gets more fixes

For users on the original release of Windows 11, there's a smaller update that doesn't add much in terms of new features. This update is labeled KB5027223, and you can download it manually here. It brings your build number up to 22000.2057.

In terms of changes, it includes the same fixes above, as well as all the fixes and improvements listed in the preview release from last month. That includes multiple fixes, such as improvements to Narrator. Here's everything new from that release.

Windows 10 also has more fixes in tow

Of course, Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 22H2 are also still supported, and it's getting an update today, labeled as KB5027215. Depending on the version you have, this will bring your build number up to 19045.3986 or 19044.3086, but the actual update is the same, and it can be downloaded manually here.

In terms of changes, it includes everything that was in last month's preview release, and that includes an improved search box experience on the taskbar. This experience lets you search files and settings on your PC as well as search the web, but you can also restore the old search experience. Additionally, this update adds support for displaying up to three high-priority notifications on screen at the same time. Other changes include some of the same fixes mentioned for the Windows 11 updates above, as well as the following changes:

Customers on LTSC or LTSB servicing channels in the business space also have updates for older versions of Windows 10. You can learn more about those using the links below:

Windows version

KB article

Build number

Download

Windows 10 version 1809

KB5027222

17763.4499

Update Catalog

Windows 10 version 1607

KB5027219

14393.5989

Update Catalog

Windows 10 version 1507

KB5027230

10240.19983

Update Catalog

Patch Tuesday updates are generally mandatory, meaning they'll be installed sooner rather than later as long as you're connected to the internet. Installing them manually might save you some stress by preventing unexpected reboots later.