Key Takeaways Windows 11 version 23H2 will be rolled out to all users via the Patch Tuesday update next month, but a Cumulative Update Preview (KB5031455) is available for those who can't wait.

The update includes new capabilities and features like Copilot, a revamped File Explorer, a new Backup app, a new Settings Home page, and Dynamic Lighting.

Those who install it may not see Copilot immediately, as Microsoft will gradually make it more widely available. Users can check for the update in the Settings app or manually download and install it from the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

Microsoft will start rolling out the version 23H2 update to all Windows 11 users via the Patch Tuesday update next month, which means we're still nearly a few weeks away. But for those who can't wait, Microsoft has launched a Cumulative Update Preview of Windows 11 Version 22H2 (KB5031455), giving early access to those features to non-Insiders.

Microsoft rolled out Windows 11 version 23H2 as an optional update to select users last month. What changes this month is that the optional update is now rolling out to more people, soecifically those who haven't turned on the Get the latest updates as soon as they're available toggle.

The Windows 11 KB5031455 update takes the OS build to 22621.2506. Since this is a preview update, you might experience some glitches here and there. Also worth mentioning is that while Copilot is part of this update release, you may not see it immediately after installing the update, as Microsoft will broaden its availability over time.

Windows 11 version 23H2 packs many exciting features, of which Copilot, the "never combined" mode in the taskbar, revamped File Explorer, a new Backup app, a new Settings Home page, and Dynamic Lighting are among the most notable ones. Apart from these new features, you also get a host of quality improvements with this update.

To check whether you received the update, open the Settings app by pressing Win key + I on your keyboard, go to Windows Update, and click Check for updates. You can also download and install KB5031455 manually from the Microsoft Update Catalog website. You'll need to restart your PC to complete the installation.