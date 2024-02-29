Key Takeaways Windows 11 Moment 5 update includes new Copilot commands, Generative Erase in Photos, & more AI-powered features for better user experience.

Voice access improvements allow for custom voice commands and multi-monitor support, enhancing accessibility and user productivity.

In addition to inking and widgets upgrades, Windows 11 introduces Autopatch to replace Windows Update for Business in enterprise settings.

Windows 11 is getting a bunch of new features starting today. Microsoft has announced that the latest set of features for Windows 11 — also known as the Moment 5 update — is now rolling out to users as an optional update, with it becoming widely available over the next couple of months.

Included in this update are new commands for Copilot in Windows, along with a few Generative Erase feature in the Windows 11 Photos app, and much more.

Related Windows 11: Everything you need to know Windows 11 is the latest and greatest operating system from Microsoft, and it packs a ton of changes. Here's what you need to know.

What's new in Windows 11 Moment 5

Copilot gets new commands and plug-ins

One of the highlights of today's update is the addition of new commands for Copilot in Windows, giving you access to more system settings without having to hunt them down. Now, Copilot can do things like show you system information, take you to the Voice access page, or even delete temporary files to free up space. There are a total of 16 new commands, on top of the 13 existing ones, making Copilot more useful than ever on Windows.

Copilot is also getting support for new plug-ins from Shopify, Klarna, and Kayak, giving you even more capabilities through integrations with third-party services.

Generative erase and silence removal powered by AI

AI isn't just Copilot, and Microsoft is also adding some new features that leverage it in other ways. In the Photos app, Microsoft is adding a new Generative Erase feature that removes distractions from photos and generates appropriate content to fill that empty space in a way that looks natural. This is something you may have seen on other platforms, like Google's Pixel phones.

Additionally, Clipchamp is getting a new "silence removal" feature. Available in preview today, this feature can help you quickly cut out moments of awkward silence in a video, improving the pace of said video.

Voice access gets even better

Voice access is a feature in Windows 11 that allows you to control your computer using your voice, and it's made for users with limited mobility. Now, voice access is getting a couple of upgrades, starting with support for custom voice commands. You can assign specific voice commands to different tasks on your PC, such as pasting text, launching an app, or pressing a combination of keys on your keyboard, so you can do whatever you need to do more quickly.

Voice access also now works on multi-monitor setups, so you can move across screens easily and boost your productivity further.

Improvements to inking, widgets, and more

On top of all this, Windows 11 Moment 5 also delivers some welcome updates to other parts of the experience. For example, Snap layouts can now offer intelligent suggestions for snapping multiple apps together based on the apps you currently have open, so you don't have to fill a snap layout with one app at a time.

Widgets also have a notable upgrade with a new experience that lets you focus on your widgets and organize them into different categories, with a separate view for the news feed if you want it.

Meanwhile, sharing content is becoming easier, with support for apps like Snapchat and Instagram in the Windows 11 sharing menu. Plus, you'll soon be able to access recent photos from your phone on your desktop, or even use your phone as a webcam for your computer. This is thanks to a new cross-device connection experience that doesn't rely on the Phone Link app.

Finally, inking is also getting more intuitive with the ability to write directly on text fields, rather than using the handwriting panel. This mimics platforms like iPadOS.

If you're in an enterprise environment, this update also comes with some news regarding how you install updates. Windows Autopatch is absorbing Windows Update for Business, and it will become the single update management solution for Windows, Microsoft 365, Edge, and Teams. Windows Autopatch is also going to leverage AI to determine the best time to install updates without disrupting productivity.

A convoluted rollout, as usual

You may now be wondering how you can get these features yourself, and the answer is it's complicated. The new features are rolling out through updates for Windows itself and for apps through the Microsoft Store. They may not all be available immediately, but the rollout starts today.

If you want to get them as soon as possible, you're going to want to go into Settings > Windows Update, and then enable the toggle labeled Get the latest updates as soon as they're available. Check for updates, and you should get the new features sooner rather than later.

In March, Microsoft will make these features available through the optional non-security update released at the end of the month, even if you don't have this toggle enabled. However, it's still an optional update. The features will finally become fully available in April, when they're incorporated into the Patch Tuesday update for that month. Of course, the app-related features may become available before then, since they're not installed through Windows Update.