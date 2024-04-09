Key Takeaways Windows 11 Moment 5 update is finally here with improved Nearby Sharing and Narrator options for users to explore.

The update brings exciting new features like Voice Access enhancements for multiple displays and additional language support.

Check out the release notes for more details on Windows 11 Moment 5 and remember that updates are usually rolled out gradually.

For a little while now, we've been waiting for Microsoft to release the Moment 5 update for Windows 11. We've seen hints of what Moment 5 has in store for us in the beta branches, but people on the release version of the operating system couldn't experience the new features. Fortunately, this Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has finally unleashed Moment 5 for everyone to use.

Windows 11 Moment 5 releases for everyone

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE running Windows 11 SE

As announced on Microsoft Support, Moment 5 is now available for everyone on Windows 11. Moment 5 features a ton of cool features, so be sure to give it a look if you're on Windows 11.

Some of the highlights include better Nearby Sharing. Previously, you could only use Nearby Sharing on a private network; now, you can also share across a public network, plus the transfer speed has been improved. You can also give your device a better name so it's easier to identify when using Nearby Sharing.

The Narrator is also getting a little revamp. Now you can pick between ten different natural-sounding voices, which you can test out and download via the Narrator settings panel. Also, Narrator can better read text on the screen, including handwritten text.

Voice Access has also seen some improvements. You can now use it in French, German, and Spanish, and it now works across multiple displays. When you activate it on more than one monitor, it'll use a grid system to help you pick out the exact area you want to go to.

There are still a ton more features in Windows 11 Moment 5 that we haven't covered so be sure to check out the release notes above for the full low-down. Also, if you don't get the Moment 5 update right away, don't fret; Microsoft usually rolls these out in waves, so you should get it eventually.