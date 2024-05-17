Key Takeaways Windows 11 beta now supports creating 7-Zip and TAR archives natively, no third-party app needed.

New Beta build adds support for additional compression methods, such as gzip/bzip2 and more formats.

Emoji 15.1 also included in update, with new additions like someone nodding, a phoenix, and a broken chain.

If you're a fan of using 7-Zip and TAR archives, you probably already know that Windows 11 recently got an update that lets you extract them natively. However, you'd need a third-party app if you wanted to create either kind of archive. Fortunately, this is no longer the case, as the latest Windows 11 beta patch lets you make 7-Zip and TAR archives without needing external software.

Related Windows 11 2024 Update: What's new and why it's not Windows 12 The Windows 11 2024 Update will bring a ton of changes to the operating system, including better support for Arm devices.

The Windows 11 KB5037867 Beta build adds some handy features

Image Credit: Microsoft

As Microsoft announced on Windows Blogs, the newest update for the Beta branch has some great new features. The star of the show is the addition of native support for compression methods other than Zip:

We’ve added support for creating 7-zip and TAR archives in addition to ZIP via the context menu in File Explorer. We have also added a new compression wizard that lets you choose even more formats and specify even more details. You can compress individual files with gzip/bzip2 (and more,) or add multiple files to archives in different tar formats with different types of compression. You can also change the compression level and what types of data are stored in each archive.

If you're not a huge fan of compression (and why aren't you?), then perhaps some new emoji will be more to your liking. This update also brings in Emoji 15.1, which includes someone shaking or nodding their head, a phoenix, and a broken chain. You can also set a facing direction for any emoji showing someone traveling, such as walking, running, with a walking stick, and in a wheelchair.

Because this is all on the Beta branch right now, you won't see these additions on a regular release version of Windows 11. However, given how the Beta branch is the final step toward a full release, everyone can expect to see these features appear soon.