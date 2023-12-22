Key Takeaways Windows 11 will receive a big update called "Moment 5" in February 2024, which will introduce a range of new features and improvements.

Some notable features included in Moment 5 are the ability to use a digital pen in text boxes, the option to change the search engine in the Windows Search box, and the ability to uninstall more built-in apps.

The update will also make the Windows 11 widget board more useful by allowing add-ons for third-party news sources, while also providing the option to disable the news feed altogether. Voice Access service will be expanded to support multiple languages and multi-monitor setups, making it more accessible for users with different needs.

2023 is coming to a close, but Microsoft is already gearing up to make 2024 an exciting year for PC owners. While Microsoft is working on a variety of features for its operating system, you won't have to wait too long to get your hands on some of them. Sources have stated that there will be a big feature-packed update for Windows 11 coming February 2024, and the included features look very interesting.

What's coming to Windows 11 in February 2024?

The news broke on Windows Central which cites "sources" as the origin of this news. Said sources claim that a pack of Windows 11 features, titled "Moment 5", will reach people's PCs in February 2024.

There are a lot of features bundled within Moment 5. For one, Windows 11 will let you use a digital pen to write within text boxes on the operating system. The Windows Search box will allow third-party plugins that change the search engine that Search uses, and more of Windows 11's built-in apps will become uninstallable. Nearby Share will now use PC names to make it easier to find the device you want to send items to, and Copilot can be undocked and moved around the screen.

We've already heard the news that Microsoft is making the Windows 11 widget board actually useful, but Moment 5 has revealed more information about how it's going to be done. Much like Windows Search, the Widgets panel will also allow add-ons so you can load up third-party news sources. And if you'd rather just skip the news, the Widgets panel will now let you disable the feed outright.

Moment 5 is a big win for people with accessibility needs. Windows 11's Voice Access service will support "French (France), French (Canada), German, Spanish (Spain), and Spanish (Mexico)," and will work on multi-monitor setups. It will also add voice shortcuts so you can navigate your PC easier with just a microphone.

All in all, Moment 5 looks to be a very interesting time for Windows 11 users. Let's hope it's the start of great things for the operating system in the coming year.