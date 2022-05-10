Windows 11 is getting a new Sound Recorder app, and Insiders can try it now

Microsoft is preparing an all-new design for the Voice Recorder app on Windows 11 – which will now be known as Sound Recorder. Like many of the bundled apps Microsoft has updated for the new OS – such as Paint, Notepad, and Clock – the new Sound Recorder features a new design language more in line with the rest of Windows 11.

In addition to an updated overall aesthetic that makes use of the Mica material, rounded corners, and more, there are some clear changes to the user experience. For starters, when playing back a recording, you can see a visualization of the audio levels, which fills up a lot of the empty space in the previous app, plus it can make it easier to find specific points in a recording.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Another noteworthy change is the ability to change the recording device directly within the app. The current version of the Voice Recorder app will us the default microphone set by Windows itself, but the new Sound Recorder gives you a bit more flexibility. Additionally, you’ll be able to change your preferred file format for recordings, too.

In smaller changes, some of the options and controls have been moved around so you no longer have a command bar at the bottom of the app with everything. The Share button is now near the top of the window and the ability to add a marker to a recording is now at the bottom. It also looks like you can now import files into the Sound Recorder instead of only seeing the files generated by the app itself.

In order to try the new Sound Recorder app, you’ll need to be a Windows Insider enrolled in the Dev channel, at least for now. Just check for updates in the Microsoft Store to get it, or wait for it to update automatically. The app should roll out to other channels in the next few weeks before everyone gets to try it.

Source: Microsoft