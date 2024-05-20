Key Takeaways Microsoft introduced a new Bloom wallpaper with an OLED variant at the Microsoft 2024 event.

Choose from light or dark mode versions of Bloom wallpaper, with an additional crisper variant for OLED screens.

If Bloom isn't your style, try animated wallpapers or explore 4K options and iconic Windows wallpapers.

Let's face it; as much as people like to rag on Windows 11, there's something about its wallpaper that really makes it stand out. If you're a fan of the simple yet elegant design that Bloom has to offer, Microsoft's new wallpaper designs may be just what you're looking for. The company has shown off the next generation of default Windows 11 wallpapers, and this time around, there's a special one specifically for OLED users.

Windows 11's "Bloom" wallpaper gets a glow-up

Close

As shown during the Microsoft 2024 event, the new Bloom wallpaper has a rainbow gradient on its underside, which makes the "flower" a little more visually appealing. As you'd expect from the current Bloom, you get two different versions of the wallpaper, depending on if you're using light or dark mode.

However, for the first time, Microsoft is also offering another variant for OLED screens. It looks similar to the dark mode version, but a little crisper. If you like this new style but you don't want to wait until it arrives on Windows 11, you can grab them either via the gallery above or via this Postimages link.

If you're not keen about this new version of Bloom, or you want something a little more exciting, you can use an animated wallpaper on Windows 11 instead. If you want a custom wallpaper but you're tired of downloading blurry messes from the internet, you can check out where to get the best 4K wallpapers and find the image for you. Finally, if you want something a little more retro, you can grab one of these Windows wallpapers through the ages (and yes, we included the iconic Bliss wallpaper from Windows XP).