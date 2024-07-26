Key Takeaways Adjusting power profiles on Windows 11 laptops is now easier, even when plugged in.

New Windows 11 Dev channel patch allows changing power modes regardless of state.

Other updates include File Explorer tab duplication and a faster Narrator scan mode.

If you use Windows 11 on a laptop, you may notice that changing its power plans can be really annoying. While you can set different profiles for when the laptop is plugged in and on battery, you can only change the profile you're currently using. For example, if you have your laptop plugged in, you can change its power profile just fine, but the "on battery" profile will be locked away until you unplug your device. Fortunately, Microsoft has finally made it a lot easier to change your profiles by letting you adjust them regardless of whether you're plugged in or not.

Microsoft finally makes adjusting power profiles less of a PITA

Image Credit: Microsoft

As announced on the Windows Insider blog, the company has rolled out a new patch to the Windows 11 Dev channel. There are some great new features tucked away within the update, but perhaps the most convenient one allows users to adjust their power settings regardless of their current state:

We’re beginning to roll out improvements to Settings > System > Power & battery including the ability to set your Power Mode for both when your PC is plugged in when it’s on battery along with a few other UI improvements to the page.

Other features include the File Explorer tab duplication feature we spotted a little while ago, plus a performance boost to Narrator's scan mode so it can respond a lot faster. These updates are gradually rolling out to everyone on the Dev channel, so you may need to wait a little while before this update arrives on your device. And if you have no idea what the "Dev channel" is, check out our guide on what the Windows Insider builds are. Who knows - you may end up being a key tester for Microsoft's newest updates.