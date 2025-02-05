What do you think of when you hear the word "MIDI?" If you're like me, you probably think of old Geocities fan pages that used the format to play popular TV show and movie themes with a tinny but charming array of instruments. It turns out that things have gotten a lot more developed in the scene, as Windows 11 is now getting support for MIDI 2.0.

MIDI 2.0 arrives on Windows 11

As announced on the Windows 11 Canary patch notes, MIDI 2.0 is now coming to Microsoft's operating system. If you're not sure when a 2.0 version was released, it actually became a thing back in 2020. The lack of support meant people couldn't immediately jump on it and make music. However, it was still a welcome development, especially given how the original MIDI format was released in 1983.

The introduction of MIDI 2.0 at the Canary branch is a big step in making this technology more readily available. Granted, it's still on the Canary testing branch and will take a little while to arrive on the Stable channel, but it's good to know that Microsoft is making progress. Plus, if you can't wait, you can grab the Canary build and give it a shot right now.

The full notes concerning MIDI 2.0 have a lot of stuff going on, and as someone who hasn't touched a MIDI file in decades, I'm sure it'll mean more to you than it does to me. However, some choice highlights include automatic translation between MIDI 2.0 and 1.0 and an open-source base. Here's everything Microsoft discussed:

Full support of the MIDI 2.0 Standard , including high-speed data transmission, higher-fidelity messages, increased resolution for controller values, and full in-service MIDI 2.0 endpoint discovery and protocol negotiation.

, including high-speed data transmission, higher-fidelity messages, increased resolution for controller values, and full in-service MIDI 2.0 endpoint discovery and protocol negotiation. Faster transports , leading to better timing and reduced jitter.

, leading to better timing and reduced jitter. Faster USB MIDI driver with full support for both MIDI 1.0 and MIDI 2.0.

Every endpoint is now multi-client , meaning multiple apps can use a device at the same time.

, meaning multiple apps can use a device at the same time. Better endpoint and port

In-service scheduling of outgoing timestamped messages , and timestamped incoming messages, for apps using the new Windows MIDI Services App SDK.

, and timestamped incoming messages, for apps using the new Windows MIDI Services App SDK. Built-in loopback and app-to-app MIDI

Automatic translation between MIDI 1.0 and MIDI 2.0 based on API, application, and device needs.

between MIDI 1.0 and MIDI 2.0 based on API, application, and device needs. Much more device metadata available to applications.

available to applications. Better device add/update/remove notifications.

Backwards compatibility with our WinMM (MME) MIDI 1.0 API (and WinRT MIDI 1.0 in the future) enabling applications to light up with new features without any changes, and even access MIDI 2.0 devices at a MIDI 1.0 feature level.

with our WinMM (MME) MIDI 1.0 API (and WinRT MIDI 1.0 in the future) enabling applications to light up with new features without any changes, and even access MIDI 2.0 devices at a MIDI 1.0 feature level. Open source. The MIDI Service, all its transports, all the tools, the tests, and the SDK are all MIT-licensed open source, and have been developed in concert with hardware and software partners around the world. read more

The update also includes a new OneDrive feature that lets you seamlessly continue work when moving from mobile to PC, but it really feels as if the MIDI 2.0 implementation is the star of the show this time. And if all this talk of MIDIs got you all nostalgic, check out these retro operating systems you can try.