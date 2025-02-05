What do you think of when you hear the word "MIDI?" If you're like me, you probably think of old Geocities fan pages that used the format to play popular TV show and movie themes with a tinny but charming array of instruments. It turns out that things have gotten a lot more developed in the scene, as Windows 11 is now getting support for MIDI 2.0.

MIDI 2.0 arrives on Windows 11

Transferring files in a live Windows 11 setup

As announced on the Windows 11 Canary patch notes, MIDI 2.0 is now coming to Microsoft's operating system. If you're not sure when a 2.0 version was released, it actually became a thing back in 2020. The lack of support meant people couldn't immediately jump on it and make music. However, it was still a welcome development, especially given how the original MIDI format was released in 1983.

The introduction of MIDI 2.0 at the Canary branch is a big step in making this technology more readily available. Granted, it's still on the Canary testing branch and will take a little while to arrive on the Stable channel, but it's good to know that Microsoft is making progress. Plus, if you can't wait, you can grab the Canary build and give it a shot right now.

The full notes concerning MIDI 2.0 have a lot of stuff going on, and as someone who hasn't touched a MIDI file in decades, I'm sure it'll mean more to you than it does to me. However, some choice highlights include automatic translation between MIDI 2.0 and 1.0 and an open-source base. Here's everything Microsoft discussed:

The update also includes a new OneDrive feature that lets you seamlessly continue work when moving from mobile to PC, but it really feels as if the MIDI 2.0 implementation is the star of the show this time. And if all this talk of MIDIs got you all nostalgic, check out these retro operating systems you can try.