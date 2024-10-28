Key Takeaways Windows 11's Phone Link doesn't allow phone removal

Microsoft's Phone Link app comes pre-installed on Windows 11 devices and is meant to connect your phone to your PC. However, setting it up on your PC isn't one of the most essential things to do when you get a new PC for many people. For those whose workflow requires linking their phone to a PC, you should now think twice before relying on Microsoft's Phone Link, especially if you want to link your phone temporarily.

Windows 11's Phone Link loses the ability to remove your phone

Microsoft usually drops announcements when it removes key features from its popular apps and services. We've seen this in action when Teams lost a bunch of key features a few days ago. However, the same can't be said about Phone Link. That's because the app recently lost the ability to let you unlink the phone from your PC, and Microsoft doesn't seem aware of it.

Previously, it was possible to remove your phone by clicking the three dots option next to the mobile device on the Devices page in Phone Link Settings. Windows users on Microsoft's Feedback Hub first brought to our attention that the three dots option for removing devices from Phone Link is no longer available. We've also checked this on our PCs and can corroborate the issue. And there are plenty of users who have the same problem. As many as 241 users upvoted the issue on the Feedback Hub app at the time of writing this article.

What's even more frustrating is that it's not clear whether this is intentional or a bug. The company's response on this seems to suggest that it's not even aware that the Phone Link has lost the feature. When users pointed it out on the Feedback Hub app, one of the company's engineers simply provided the same old steps for removing devices that used to work previously.

You can still remove your phone from your PC, but it's complicated

The only way you can unlink your phone from your PC is by signing out from the account you used while setting up the Phone Link. So, if you've multiple phones linked with your PC using a single account, signing out also means you lose access to all the devices connected to your PC. Having to set up the Phone Link again, if needed, after removing the phone also adds to the inconvenience, because you've to follow the same process again when you first paired your PC with your phone.