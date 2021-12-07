Windows 11 is getting a new Notepad with dark mode support

Microsoft is rolling out a new version of the classic Notepad to Windows Insiders trying out Windows 11 in the Dev channel. As you might expect, the new app brings Notepad much more in line with the design language of Windows 11, including things like the Mica transparency effect and new iconography. Perhaps most importantly, the new app supports dark mode.

If you’re a fan of Notepad, this is pretty major news. Notepad hasn’t seen a major redesign in a very long time, though Microsoft did add a few features throughout the life of Windows 10. Now, it’s going to look radically different. You’ll see the Mica transparency in the header of the app, and the menu options have been made bigger. There’s also a new settings button in the top right corner.

Of course, the biggest news is probably support for dark mode in Notepad, which many of the built-in Windows apps never got in recent years. Paint is also supposed to be getting it in the near future, but that hasn’t happened yet. This will make using Notepad much easier on the eyes, especially if you work in low-light environments.

Microsoft has also added a new find and replace experience, which substitutes the typical pop-up window with a small toolbar centered at the top of the document. This should feel a bit more seamless for finding results without having our view obstructed. Another new feature is support for multi-level undo. Currently, if you press Ctrl + Z in Notepad, you’ll undo your last action, and pressing those keys again will redo that action, so you can only really undo your last change. This change means you can undo multiple or bigger mistakes in one go.

Some may be concerned that by making changes to Notepad, Microsoft might end up ruining an app people have relied on for years. However, the company reiterated that performance and productivity are “paramount” to Notepad, and that it will continue to do well in those areas. There are some known issues in this preview build but the company is working to fix them, as well as improve support for very large text files.