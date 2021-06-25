Microsoft is giving Paint and Notepad much-needed UI redesigns in Windows 11

Following weeks of leaks and rumors, Windows 11 was officially unveiled yesterday. Windows 11 adopts Microsoft’s new Fluent design language. It swaps the sharp corners with rounded corners, giving the system a softer look. It also brings along new icons and typography, new animations, translucent windows, updated dark and light modes, and more. The new Fluent redesign is visible across all major system apps, including Microsoft Office apps. And it appears, two of the most iconic Windows apps, Notepad and Paint, are also getting a fresh coat of paint.

Microsoft showed off the new look of Notepad and Paint during its developer event. With the updated design, both apps look cleaner and consistent with the rest of the operating system — instead of sticking out like a sore thumb as they do on Windows 10.

As you can see in the screenshot above, icons and typography have been updated in the Paint app. Overall it looks much cleaner and easier on the eyes. We can also see that the save and undo/redo buttons no longer appear in the header and have been relocated to the front raw alongside “File” and “View.” Notepad’s icon has also been revamped, and it now features rounded corners as part of the new Fluent design.

Based on this screenshot, it doesn’t look like there are any new functionality changes — it’s mostly just a fresh coat of paint with everything the same as before. However, we’ll only know for sure once we get our hands on the first Windows 11 build.

Apart from these apps, Microsoft has also teased a revamped File Explorer app and a radically different Settings app with colorful icons and a transparent window.

The first build of Windows 11 will be made available to Windows Insiders early next week. However, all of these changes might not be included in the initial build. To check if your PC or laptop meets the system requirements for running Windows 11, go here.