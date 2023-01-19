Windows Insiders enrolled in the Dev channel are being treated a big update for the Notepad app today. This update introduces support for tabs, meaning you can work on multiple Notepad files in a single window, reducing the need to juggle multiple windows while multitasking. Windows 11 build 25281 is also available today with a few changes of its own, albeit smaller ones.

Notepad finally gets tabs

To get tabs in Notepad, you'll need to update the app to version 11.2212.33.0 through the Microsoft Store. To go along with tab support, the app also supports new shortcuts for opening and closing tabs, which should make your workflow faster if you prefer using a keyboard instead of a mouse. Tabs will be automatically named based on the content inside so you can easily identify them when switching, and Microsoft has also tweaked the design of the indicator of unsaved changes in a file.

Microsoft has been bringing tab support to individual parts of Windows 11 for the past couple of years, adding them to Windows Terminal, File Explorer, and now Notepad. A while back, during Windows 10 development, there was a feature called Sets that was meant to bring tabs to every app, but that was eventually canceled. Instead, Microsoft is focusing on areas where productivity benefits the most from having tabs.

Since this is an app update, this feature should make its way to the general public without needing a major Windows update.

Windows Spotlight gets new features on the desktop

Moving over to Windows 11 build 25281, which is also available in the Dev channel today, Microsoft is making some improvements to Windows Spotlight. This feature recently made its debut on the Windows 11 desktop (previously, it was only on the lock screen), and this update improves that experience with a new UI.

Microsoft is testing a few different design options, but the goal is to make it easier to see more detailed information about the picture you're looking at. You'll also be able to switch to a different picture more easily if you don't like the one you got that day. You can also search for terms related to the picture to learn more about the context around it.

More design tweaks in Settings

Microsoft is also continuing to modernize more UI elements to align with the design principles of Windows 11, and this time, it's the Graphics page in the Settings app. This page, available in under System > Display, is where you can choose whether specific apps should use the discrete or integrated GPU on your PC, and whether to enable optimizations for windowed games.

Another change in the Settings app is that you'll no longer be prompted to confirm you want to remove a Bluetooth device when you attempt to do so. Outside of the Settings app, Microsoft has also updated the printer icon in the taskbar to look more modern and align with Windows 11.

Outside of these additions, this build comes with the usual slate of fixes, which you can find below:

[Taskbar & System Tray] Updated the printer icon in the system tray when printing something, so it better aligns with other modern icons.

When navigating the taskbar using WIN + T and arrow keys, the position of the app icon should now be called out by Narrator (for example, File Explorer might say “one out of fifteen”, if it’s in the first position and there are 15 app icons on your taskbar). [File Explorer] Updated the error dialog when network discovery is off so that it points to the correct location to enable it.

Fixed an explorer.exe crash which could happen when closing File Explorer. [Settings] Fixed an issue where SSID wasn’t being populated on the properties page for your Wi-Fi in Network & Internet Settings.

In the scenario where you are prompted with the UAC dialog when switching a network between private and public, that UAC dialog should now come to the foreground rather than being behind other windows.

Fixed an issue where Quick Settings might not be able to re-open after going to the Wi-Fi section and closing the flyout. [Windowing] Right clicking a snap group in Task View and selecting “show this group on all desktops” shouldn’t crash explorer.exe anymore. [Other] Fixed an issue where Narrator wasn’t announcing when the @ mentions window popped up in Outlook.

Fixed an issue that could cause some app uninstalls to get stuck and fail the uninstall in the last few builds.

Fixed an issue which was causing the Windows print queue window to crash sometimes in recent builds.

Fixed an issue which could cause SQL Server Management Studio to fail to launch. read more

And of course, there are also some known issues, though thankfully, the list is relatively short. Here's what you need to look out for:

[General] Using Windows Hello to sign in with facial recognition may not work on Arm64 PCs. A workaround for this is to use the Hello PIN path.

Some users are experiencing longer than expected update times installing recent builds. We are actively investigating this issue.

We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are experiencing freezes when using the browser and certain other apps after the previous Dev Channel flight. [Taskbar & System Tray] The taskbar is sometimes cropped in half when using the tablet-optimized taskbar. You may also see this issue on secondary monitors. read more

If you're enrolled in the Dev channel, you can grab Windows 11 build 25281 from Windows Update right now, and the Notepad app will be on the Microsoft Store. It can take a while to roll out to everyone, but you should have it sooner rather than later.

Source: Microsoft (1, 2)