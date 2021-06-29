Users get Windows 11 running on a Lumia 950 XL and Raspberry Pi 4

Earlier this week, Microsoft released the first Windows 11 preview build to Insiders. For most people, you’ll need to download the latest build through Windows Update using a Windows 10 PC. But a few creative users have gotten the new build running on more unconventional devices. The Raspberry Pi 4 and the Lumia 950 XL have both been spotted running Windows 11, and we expect more to come.

For the Raspberry Pi 4, we’ve only seen a few images shared by Reddit user theSPEEDCAT. The user got the latest build running on the 4GB variant of the Raspberry Pi 4, and they claim performance is better than Windows 10 running on the same hardware. To install Windows 11, theSPEEDCAT simply downloaded the ARM64 version of Windows 11 from UUPdump. Then, they flashed the ISO onto an SD card, following the same procedure you’d use to install Windows 10.

Windows 11 on a Raspberry Pi 4. Image credits: theSPEEDCAT

There isn’t much more to it other than the images provided by the user, which show that Windows 11 does in fact seem to run.

If you’re more interested in Microsoft’s old Lumia phones, though, Gustave Monce shared an interesting video on Twitter, too. Monce is known for his attempts at porting PC versions of Windows 10 to the Lumia 950 XL, and in this video, we see he got Windows 11 running on a Lumia 950 XL.

It looks pretty much how you’d expect it to look. It has all the basic Windows 11 features, like the new taskbar, Start menu, and settings app. Even Snap layouts work on the Lumia’s tiny screen. Of course, performance isn’t ideal, but it’s interesting that it runs nonetheless.

It’s impressive to see this device still get support from the community considering it’s almost six years old. And on top of that, Lumia smartphones weren’t even that popular in the first place. However, the fans that were there are clearly passionate enough to keep it alive.

Since Microsoft has released an official ARM64 build of Windows 11, it’s not too surprising to see it get ported to the Raspberry Pi 4 or the Lumia 950 XL. Still, it’s cool to see users jumping through the hoops to actually make it work.