Microsoft is rolling out a new optional update for Windows 11 users this week - specifically Windows 11 version 22H2 - which should be the last optional update of the year. The latest update brings a few changes that were previously only available to Windows Insiders, including the new Windows Spotlight theme and updates around OneDrive storage in the Settings app.

Windows Spotlight isn't entirely new, and what it does is offer a collection of desktop backgrounds that change daily and get updated regularly so you always have new images. You could already select Windows Spotlight as your desktop background, but this update merges it with the general theme settings in the Personalization, so you can more easily select a theme with changing backgrounds. Themes with Windows Spotlight have an icon next to them to indicate that backgrounds change periodically.

Screenshot of the Personalization section in the Windows 11 Settings app showing the new Windows Spotlight theme

The other big change in this update has to do with OneDrive storage settings in the Settings app. For starters, when you're running low on cloud storage space in your Microsoft account, you'll now see a warning in the System section of the Settings app, rather than having to go into the Accounts section like before.

More importantly, though, Microsoft is adding more detailed storage usage information to the Accounts page, so you can see how much space you're using and how much you have left. This update also prepares for an upcoming change to cloud storage on your Microsoft account. Starting in February 2023, Microsoft is going to start counting your Outlook email attachments towards your overall cloud storage, combined with OneDrive. This update allows you to see how much storage space is taken by your OneDrive files and Outlook attachments when that change rolls out.

Screenshot of Windows 11 account settings showing a cloud storage limit warning and storage usage across the user's Microsoft account

Aside from that, this update is mostly focused on fixing issues, as most cumulative updates tend to be. You can find a full list of fixes below:

For those curious, the update is labelled as KB5020044, and you can download it manually here. However, you can also install it directly from Windows Update in the Settings app. Because it's optional, you have to manually choose to install it, but these improvements will be included in the final Patch Tuesday update for 2022, which will be rolling out on December 13th.

Source: Microsoft