Key Takeaways The paint app in the Windows Insider Dev and Canary versions of WIndows 11 is getting Cocreator, a feature that allows users to use AI to generate artwork directly within the app.

To access the new feature, users need to sign in with their Microsoft Account and join a waitlist. They will receive an email and 50 credits to start generating images.

Microsoft ensures privacy and content filtering to prevent harmful or offensive images.

Cocreator is currently available in English in select countries, and the rollout to non-Windows Insider users may take a few weeks to a few months.

Microsoft is rolling out a new AI-infused version of the Windows 11 Paint app to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channel. The newest version of the app, coming in at version 11.2309.20.0 or higher sports a new feature dubbed Paint Cocreator, which Microsoft first talked about during its September 21 special event in New York. With the feature, you can generate artwork right inside Microsoft Paint without ever leaving the app.

Powered by DALL-E, you'll be able to see this new feature in the menu bar of the Paint app under the new Cocreate section. Not everyone will be seeing this at first, though, and you'll have to join a waitlist by signing in with your Microsoft Account to get started. Once signed up, you'll get an email and 50 credits to get started with generating images. Microsoft will show you inside the Paint app, right next to the Create button how many credits creating an image would cost, but it says each time you generate an image, you spend one credit. All you need to do is simply describe in words what you want to create, and choose a style. You'll end up seeing three versions of what you requested, and you can then click it to add it to your Paint canvas. Check it out below.

Source: Microsoft

If you're wondering about the privacy side of this, and how this could end up with generating stolen artwork, Microsoft has some tricks up its sleeves. Whenever you use this feature, content filtering is used to prevent images that can be harmful offensive, and inappropriate. For those who speak multiple languages, Cocreator is currently only available in English in the United States, France, the UK, Australia, Canada, Italy, and Germany. No word yet on when regular non-Windows Insider Windows 11 users can expect to see this feature, but it usually takes a few weeks to a few months, as Microsoft gathers feedback on the experience.

Cocreator in Paint is just one feature that Microsoft has added to Windows recently. Some Windows 11 23H2 features like the AI-backed Copilot assistant started rolling out on Tuesday as part of a preview update for those running the stable version of Windows 11. That update also brings a new layers feature in Paint and the option to edit transparent images.