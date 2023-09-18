Key Takeaways Microsoft is testing a new layers feature in the Windows 11 Paint app, making it a useful tool for image editing and working with multiple images.

The addition of layers, along with other recent features like transparency and background removal, shows Microsoft's commitment to improving the Paint app.

While it might not replace Photoshop for most people, the Paint app is becoming more versatile and user-friendly, making it a handy tool for quick projects.

The Windows 11 Paint app is moving closer to replacing Photoshop for your photo editing needs. Microsoft is apparently testing a new layers feature in the Paint app, letting you use the app as an actual canvas for all your creation needs. The feature is currently rolling out to Dev and Canary Channel Windows Insiders.

As Spotted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by PhantomOcean3, and later confirmed by Microsoft, Windows Insiders should notice this change in app version 11.2308.18.0. In this version of the app, there's a new Layers section on the far right side of the screen next to the Colors palette. From there, you can click the small + icon, and add a new layer to your canvas, then work on top of it like you normally would. This is in addition to features like transparency, which was previously added to the app in an older update.

While this is a small feature, this is quite a nifty thing if you're hoping to actually use the Paint app as an image editor since it'll make working with multiple images easier. It's not going to replace Photoshop at all, but it is usual for quick projects, and helping push the classic app forward in terms of features. As you might recall, Microsoft has been busy adding other features to Paint. Just last week, the app got a background removal feature, under the Image section in the toolbar, letting you easily remove the background from an image in just a few clicks. Microsoft also rolled out a full dark mode in the Paint app on Windows 11 back in August, helping the app adapt to the way you use your Windows 11 PC.

As usual, once this feature is finished testing with Canary and Dev Channel Windows Insiders, everyone running the stable version of the operating system should else should expect it. This could be in a few more weeks or months.