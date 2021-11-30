Windows 11 Paint update brings a more uniform design for Insiders

Microsoft has released an update for the Windows 11 Paint app for Insiders enrolled in the Dev channel of the program. The update goes further in modernizing the UI elements of the app to align with the rest of Windows 11.

When Microsoft first introduced the new Paint app, some dialogs, like the color picker and resize tool, were still using the old design. With this update, those dialogs are now in line with the rest of the app and the rest of Windows 11, making for a more consistent look overall. Not every dialog has been updated, though, with the Image properties button still showing you an older style of window.

Microsoft also made a few fixes in this update. For starters, you can now hold Shift and click on a color in the color swatch to change your secondary color more easily. The company also fixed some issues where text would move when writing using an IME and some text that wasn’t localized in certain languages like Hebrew. Additionally, this update improves support for screen readers.

One thing Microsoft doesn’t seem to have added is support for dark mode, something the company showcased when the Windows 11 Paint app first showed up. This would also go a long way in making Paint behave like other Windows 11 apps, but hopefully it’s not too far off.

This is one of two apps Microsoft is currently testing with Windows Insiders, the other being the new Media Player app for Windows 11. That app is a replacement for both Groove Music and Movies & TV, and it’s exactly that – a music and video player app. Of course, Paint is available to all Windows 11 users, it’s only this update that’s exclusive to Insiders, while Media Player is a whole new app. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait long for them to roll out to the general public. The same could be said for the Windows Subsystem for Android, which is still officially exclusive to Insiders in the Beta and Dev channels, though we have a guide on how to get Android working on any Windows 11 PC.