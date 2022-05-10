Windows 11 Patch Tuesday changelog leaks ahead of release

Today is Patch Tuesday, being the second Tuesday of the month. That means that as always, every supported Microsoft update is going to get an update with a bunch of fixes. These updates arrive at 10am Pacific Time, and then the changelog gets posted about an hour later, thanks to a semi-recent change where the company revamped its Windows 11 update history page, replacing something that works with something that doesn’t. But thanks to leakster WalkingCat, we can get an early look at today’s Windows 11 KB5013943 changelog.

Windows 11 May 10, 2022 KB5013943 pic.twitter.com/78KfYdB2lh — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) May 10, 2022

This is the accompanying video for the release notes, which will give you a high-level view of what’s going to be included in today’s Windows 11 cumulative update. As usual, it includes security updates and all of the changes that we already saw in last month’s preview update.

There’s a fix for video subtitles that may have gotten cut off, so that’s settled, and the subtitle are properly aligned now. Next up is the weather widget, which sits on the taskbar. If your taskbar is aligned to the left, you’ll see the temperature above the weather. There’s also a fix for minimizing and maximizing windows.

The rest of the video focuses on Microsoft Edge features, which aren’t new. She goes on to talk about how Edge can help you create strong passwords, and there’s a separate video about Collections.

KB5013943 should go live for Windows 11 users at 10am Pacific Time today, and you’ll be able to grab it from Windows Update. The full changelog will be made available from this link, although as mentioned earlier, Microsoft no longer makes the changelogs available immediately. If you choose to install the update manually, you can download it from the Microsoft Update Catalog here. If you don’t install it, it will eventually be installed on your PC automatically.