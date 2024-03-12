Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

It's the second Tuesday of March, and like clockwork, Microsoft has released a new mandatory cumulative update for Windows 11. These include the ability to see your phone's photos pop up on your PC when you connect the two devices.

As you may recall, at the end of February, Microsoft released the latest set of features for Windows 11 through an optional update. Some of those features are now rolling out more broadly with this update.

Edit your phone's photos with Snipping Tool

Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2 are getting the same updates and features, which are arriving with an update labeled KB5035853, which you can download manually here. However, this update itself includes almost nothing new, as all the changes included are the ones from the cumulative preview update from last month.

Screenshot of a Windows 11 notification displaying a photo taken on an Android phone

If you've connected your Android phone to your PC using the Phone Link feature in Windows 11, this update enables a new experience, where new photos from your photo automatically appear on your PC as a notification, similar to taking a screenshot with the Snipping Tool. In fact, by clicking on that notification, you can edit the photo from your phone using the Snipping Tool, so you can make it easier to share with friends or anyone else. Microsoft has also renamed the Phone Link of the Settings app to Mobile devices, to distinguish it from the Phone Link app, which includes additional features for connected phones.

This update also adds support for USB4 version 2, or USB 80Gbps, which doubled the bandwidth from the previous version USB4. Currently, no device on the market supports these speeds, but this preemptively enables it for devices like the upcoming Razer Blade 18.

Otherwise, there are a few fixes mentioned in the changelog for the preview update from last month, all of which still apply here:

The only thing that's truly new in this update is a fix for an issue in last month's updates where some updates may get stuck and fail at 96%. That should make it easier to install this update, at least. However, many new features like the new commands for Copilot, voice access improvements, and more, are still not available. Microsoft plans to finish rolling them out in time for Patch Tuesday in April.

Updates for older versions of Windows

Of course, if you're running older versions of Windows 11 or 10, there are some updates in tow for you as well, but they're far less exciting. These are also limited to specific update channels, in many cases. Windows 10 version 22H2, however, is still supported for all users, and it's getting updates. Today's update is KB5035845, which you can download manually here. It also includes some features from the previous optional update, such as the ability to share content to more apps, like WhatsApp and Facebook. Otherwise, it's mostly focused on fixes:

Otherwise, all the operating systems that are still getting updates are only doing so for customers in business scenarios. That includes Windows 11 version 21H2 (the original release) and multiple Windows 10 versions. You can find information about all these updates below:

Windows version

Build number

Changelog

Supported editions

Manual Download

Windows 11 version 21H1

22000.2836

KB5035854

Enterprise and Education

Microsoft Update Catalog

Windows 10 version 1809

17763.5576

KB5035849

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019

Microsoft Update Catalog

Windows 10 version 1607

14393.6796

KB5035855

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2016

Microsoft Update Catalog

Windows 10 version 1507

10240.20526

KB5035858

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2015

Microsoft Update Catalog

These updates are all mandatory, meaning if you don't install them yourself, they will eventually be installed automatically. That being said, certain editions of Windows let you pause or stop updates altogether, though this isn't recommended. Downloading the updates manually may give you more control over when to install the updates, though.

